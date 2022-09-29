Hankook iON winter: new winter tyre for e-cars joins global tyre family

Greater range per battery charge and improved noise comfort, even in winter

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook will be launching the iON winter from September 2022, the first winter tyre in a new product line that has been specifically designed for electric vehicles. By taking this approach, the company wants to make a decisive contribution from a tyre-choice perspective to advancing the mobility transition towards zero‑emission vehicles, even in the cold season. Following on from the iON evo, Hankook’s summer tyre, the new Hankook iON winter is the second member of the new, global “iON” tyre family for premium electric vehicles.

Characteristics of the new tyre include reduced rolling resistance, extremely low-noise rolling characteristics and high load-bearing capacity. For drivers of electric cars, this means more range per battery charge and a better driving experience compared to conventional tyres. In addition, the new Hankook iON products are specially designed for the instant high torques produced by powerful electric vehicles.

A special challenge: winter tyres for electric cars

As a winter tyre specifically designed to meet the requirements of electric cars, the Hankook iON winter has a specially developed tread compound that ensures the lowest possible rolling resistance without sacrificing performance on wet and snow-covered roads. By using natural oils, it is possible to achieve the necessary grip, even at low temperatures. On the one hand, the special flexibility allows the tyre to adapt to the road surface while on the other, movement in the profile is minimised.

Rolling noise is a particular challenge with winter tyres because of the larger empty space between the tread blocks. In this regard, the new tread design noticeably reduces noise emissions as a result of the active guidance and a reduction in sound waves. The ride comfort of the Hankook iON winter benefits from the way in which the blocks are specifically distributed along the profile. iON products include Hankook’s integrated Sound Absorber™ technology, which – in connection with the unique tyre pattern – noticeably reduces the level of noise inside the car.

Hankook has countered the higher vehicle mass of electric vehicles – caused by the considerable weight of the drive batteries – with a higher load capacity. The new tread compound also ensures exemplary durability and very good wear resistance. The high silica content provides micro-level grip on wet roads by counteracting the formation of a film of water between the road surface and the tyres, which can be dangerous.

One of the special features of the iON tyre family is its aerodynamic optimisation so that it can exploit the potential for greater efficiency and range, while avoiding additional air turbulence. The tyre pattern is designed in such a way as to reduce air resistance. Equally, these measures have a positive impact on the lowest possible noise development.

Sanghoon Lee, President of Hankook Tire Europe: “Changing seasonal tyres in good time avoids premature wear. With our iON winter, we are able to offer the right product to ensure drivers can switch to tyres that specifically designed for EV vehicles, even during the winter months.”

The Hankook iON winter will be available in sizes from 18 to 22 inches at market launch. The Hankook iON evo is available as a summer tyre while an all-season version, the Hankook iON evo AS, will also be available for the North American market. Further specific product designs are in the pipeline.

SOURCE: Hankook