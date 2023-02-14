Hankook equips electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz with rolling resistance optimised Ventus S1 evo 3 ev

Volkswagen "Bulli" reinterpretation ID. Buzz and the "Cargo" van variant get costum-made Hankook premium tyres

With the ID. Buzz – based on the iconic “Bulli” – Volkswagen has created a new trendsetter for the electric age. For the perfect overall package, the car manufacturer from Wolfsburg also relies on the premium tyres from Hankook. The Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, specially developed for the original equipment of battery-powered vehicles is being used. While for the transporter ID. Buzz Cargo, the 18-inch entry-level tyres are available exclusively, the electric bus ID. Buzz can also be ordered with the 21-inch version. In this combination, the first Hankook premium passenger car tyre with the “HL” load index designation is also making its debut. One of the special challenges during the approximately 2.5-year development phase was the tyre tuning with regard to the very high permissible total weight of the VW ID. Buzz and the still distinct driving dynamics at the level of a passenger car.

“Hankook and Volkswagen have been working together successfully for many years. Developing the tyres for the VW ID. Buzz represents another highlight of this cooperation. It makes us proud that this car, reminiscent of the globally popular original ‘Bulli’, will be delivered with Hankook tyres straight from the factory,” says Sanghoon Lee, President of Hankook Tire Europe.

Exemplary rolling resistance, weight, load-bearing capacity and comfort

With the 18-inch version of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, Hankook supplies the ID. Buzz family with exemplary all-round qualities. The premium tyre, which is specially designed for electric vehicles, brings the above-average drive torque onto the road with confidence – indispensable for the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which combines the driving dynamics of a passenger car with the curb weight of a van.

In addition, the premium tyre is characterised by excellent stability. The basis for the robust tyre body of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev is the double-ply carcass made of a specially developed high-performance fibre, which perfectly combines stability and low weight. Thus, the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev has a low tare weight relative to its size. Added to this are the benefits of the carefully-tuned tread design, which ensures outstanding acoustic comfort. As a result, the noise emissions, which are low in electric vehicles per se, are significantly reduced once again.

Another characteristic of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev is its high abrasion resistance – the result of the tread compound specially designed for high drive torques. In terms of rolling resistance, the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev also fulfils the specifications in an exemplary manner. Compared to a comparable B-rated tyre, the Label A tyre can contribute to an increase in range of up to 30 kilometres per battery charge.

In the 21-inch dimension for the ID. Buzz – due to the reduced sidewall height – an additional steel-based reinforcement is used in the bead area, which contributes to an even higher sidewall stiffness. This ensures a particularly dynamic, direct steering feedback. Finally, an independent feature of the 21-inch version is the aerodynamically optimised contour of the rim protection strip, which also contributes to more reach.

First Hankook passenger car tyre with HL signature

With the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev in HL 235/45 R21 104T XL and HL 265/40 R21 108T XL for the ID. Buzz, Hankook presents passenger car tyres with the “HL” load index designation for the first time in its portfolio. Background: The latest generation of powerful passenger cars and SUVs with battery drive is characterised by a significantly higher vehicle weight. This requires tyres that have a significantly higher load capacity at the same inflation pressure. The Ventus S1 evo 3 ev from Hankook masters this challenge with aplomb, so that the VW ID. BUZZ can bring its driving dynamics, which are favoured by the low centre of gravity, onto the road without any restrictions.

“With the development of the High Load Capacity tyre, Hankook is further expanding its original equipment portfolio. The tyre, which is adapted to the higher vehicle weight, which is of great relevance for e-transporters, supports the driving characteristics of the VW ID. Buzz,” explains Klaus Krause, Head of the Hankook Europe Technical Center in Hanover.

SEALGUARD® technology: relaxed and without punctures on the road

The 21-inch dimension of the Ventus S1 evo 3 ev for the VW ID. Buzz is equipped with the Hankook SEALGUARD® sealing material as a further comfort and safety feature, which automatically seals punctures of up to five millimetres in diameter in the area of the tyre tread. SEALGUARD® allows the driver to continue driving even in the event of a nail puncture, for example. A spare wheel or puncture kit therefore no longer needs to be carried in SEALGUARD®-equipped vehicles, providing additional space in the boot, saving weight and eliminating the need for a potentially dangerous roadside wheel change. In addition to their safety benefits, tyres equipped with Hankook’s SEALGUARD® technology continue to offer the same level of comfort as their basic construction is no different from tyres without SEALGUARD®.

Overview Hankook tyre sizes for Volkswagen ID. Buzz Dimension Typ Technology Tread 235/60 R18 103T Summer FA Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev 255/55 R18 105T Summer RA Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev HL 235/45 R21 104T XL Summer FA, not for Cargo SEALGUARD® Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev HL 265/40 R21 108T XL Summer RA, not for Cargo SEALGUARD® Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev FA = Front axle, RA= Rear axle

The 21-inch version is exclusive to the passenger car version of the ID. BUZZ and is equipped with Hankook SEALGUARD® puncture protection technology as standard.

SOURCE: Hankook