Hamburg to order Solaris hydrogen buses

The municipal operator Hamburger Hochbahn has ordered 5 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses

The municipal operator Hamburger Hochbahn has ordered 5 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. These zero-emission vehicles will roll out onto the streets of Hamburg as early as the second quarter of 2024.

The dynamic development of the hydrogen economy in Europe has become increasingly visible and the public transport sector is no exception. The potential of hydrogen as an alternative fuel has led to an ever growing number of orders from carriers for buses equipped with that type of drive. Aspiring to achieve the required climate neutrality, and having observed the positive experiences of operators already deploying these solutions, Europe’s towns and cities are increasingly opting to modernise their fleets with hydrogen-powered vehicles. Hamburg is just one example of this.

As part of the framework agreement, German municipal carrier Hamburger Hochbahn has ordered 5 Solaris hydrogen buses (12-metre version). The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen units will be powered by energy derived from a 70 kW hydrogen fuel cell. Solaris’s experience in developing hydrogen technology dates back to 2014. It was back then, in Hamburg, where the Urbino electric 18 hydrogen bus, with a range extender, was launched – carrying passengers on the innovative 109 route.

“The city of the future is a people- and environment-friendly space. We believe that modern public transport plays a key role in the sustainable development of towns and cities. We are proud to be able to exert a real impact in this regard by delivering our zero-emission buses”, says Javier Irriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach.

In addition to being environmentally friendly (the sole by-product of the chemical reaction taking place in the hydrogen fuel cell is water), these completely zero-emission buses also boast an extremely low noise level. Each bus ordered will carry up to 70 passengers, including 26 people seated. Moreover, the carrier has opted for an enclosed driver’s cab and a conventional 2-2-2 door layout.

„Fuel cell technology remains an important strategic option for Hochbahn. With the five vehicles now on ordered, we will be able to use serial production-ready hydrogen buses in everyday operations for the first time. We are very pleased that we can cooperate with our partner Solaris in this project“, says Henrik Falk, CEO Hamburger Hochbahn AG.

Together with electric buses and trolleybuses, the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus constitutes a crucial part of Solaris’s zero-emission range. In September 2022, to expand the company’s hydrogen offering, the manufacturer unveiled the articulated version of its hydrogen bus, the Urbino 18 hydrogen vehicle.

SOURCE: Solaris