GWM successfully lights up automotive-grade MCU chip

On September 20, 2024, GWM officially announced the successful development and activation of its RISC-V automotive-grade MCU chip, the Zijing M100, which was jointly developed with multiple partners. The representatives from strategic partners in chip development attended this significant event.

Advancing the Smart Strategy: GWM Enters the “Chip” Era

The Zijing M100 is the first automotive-grade MCU chip developed by GWM in collaboration with multiple parties, based on an open-source RISC-V core design. It features a modular architecture with a reconfigurable core and a four-stage pipeline design that enables faster processing speeds and reduced latency, while also supporting future upgrades and expansions. It meets the ASIL-B functional safety requirements, supports Chinese cryptographic standards, and complies with the ISO21434 cybersecurity standard.

The Zijing M100 is a major achievement of GWM’s “software-hardware integration” smart strategy and will serve as a foundation for future applications in intelligent driving and smart cabins. The joint development of this MCU chip will significantly reduce procurement costs and effectively enhance product competitiveness. Moreover, the Zijing M100 offers the industry a flexible, low-cost technological solution, potentially sparking a wave of innovation in the field of chip design and promoting the development of the domestic RISC-V automotive-grade ecosystem in China.

As Jack Wey , Chairman of GWM stated: “The core of the automobile lies in its components, not the assembly lines. It is a result of many integrated technologies. GWM boasts a product range of depth and breadth. We are probably the most comprehensive in China. In the future, we will keep investing in the R&D of the chips.”

Technological Innovation Leads the Future: Expanding the Possibilities of Diverse Applications

As early as October 2021, GWM formed a dedicated team focused on the development of power semiconductor technologies. This strategic move quickly bore fruit, and on November 1, 2022, GWM established Wuxi Xindong Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd., specializing in the research and innovation of Si IGBT and SiC MOS. Through full industry chain collaboration, the company has deeply engaged in chip design and module packaging and testing.

After more than a decade of smart technology deployment, with continuous advancements in intelligent driving and smart cabins, today’s successful activation of the Zijing M100 chip marks another achievement in GWM’s journey towards AI. The Zijing M100 is also a core project of the Forest Ecosystem Strategy, and the development process itself has further demonstrated the expansion of GWM collaborative network and the strengthening of its innovation capabilities with industry chain partners.

Amidst the dual challenges of global competition and technological transformation, the Zijing M100 represents not only a breakthrough in the field of automotive-grade chips but also a testament to GWM’s determination in technological innovation and open collaboration. It serves as an exemplary model for Chinese automotive companies striving for self-driven innovation and enhancing their core competitiveness.

SOURCE: GWM