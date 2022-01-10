GWM sold over 1,280,000 in 2021 with an increase of 15.2% year-on-year

On January 6, 2022, GWM released the production and sales data of December 2021, announcing its sales of 162,369 new units, with a year-on-year growth of 8.2% and month-on-month growth of 32.5%

On January 6, 2022, GWM released the production and sales data of December 2021, announcing its sales of 162,369 new units, with a year-on-year growth of 8.2% and month-on-month growth of 32.5%. In 2021, GWM sold 1,280,993 units, with a year-on-year growth rate of 15.2%. Among them, 142,793 were sold overseas, with a year-on-year growth rate of 103.7%, accounting for 11.1% of GWM’s total sales. In December 2021, GWM sold 22,354 new energy vehicles. The cumulative sales of 136,953 new energy vehicles from January to December accounts for 10.7% of the year’s total sales, and both of the numbers are at a historical high. By 2021, GWM has achieved a sales volume of more than one million for six consecutive years.

In 2021, the production milestone of 10,000,000th vehicle and 10,000,000th engine marks that the global intelligent technology company of GWM has entered a new starting point of transformation, focusing on the innovation and global development of electrification and intelligent technologies. In addition, it is deepening category innovation and user operation, improving system strength and ecological construction, and starting a new round of high-quality development journey in 2022 with solid strength.

Adhere to category innovation: new brands and new products contributed to the sound annual performance

In 2021, GWM continuously pushed forward the user-centered category innovation and built up various category brands with leading position to meet users’ differentiated travel needs.

770,008 units of HAVAL brand were sold in 2021, with an increase of 2.6% year-on-year. 135,028 units of ORA were sold in 2021, with an increase of 140% year-on-year. 10,065 units of WEY brand were sold in December 2021 and a total of 58,363 units in 2021, with its cumulative users exceeding 450,000. In April 2021, the TANK brand was officially released, creating an innovative category positioning of fashionable and fun off-road SUV, and completing the comprehensive coverage of the market from compact to full-size and high-end off-road SUV.

233,006 GWM Pickup units were sold in 2021, with an increase of 3.6% year-on-year. The accumulated overseas sales of 43,599 pickups contributed to an increase of 119% year-on-year. For 24 years in a row, the brand kept the first place in domestic and export sales, and the accumulated global sales exceeded 2,000,000. 25,033 GWM Pickup units were sold in December 2021, with an increase of 15.7% year-on-year. This December is the 16th month with its sales exceeding 20,000. The GWM POER reached a monthly record high, reaching 15,117 units, and the monthly sales has exceeded 10,000 in 18 months consecutively. GWM POER is selling in more than 50 countries and regions across four continents, such as Australia, Chile, South Africa and Egypt, and has become a Chinese brand with five-star rating of the latest Australian A-NCAP standard, which has fully started the era of Chinese pickup globalization.

GWM released 2025 Strategy, accelerated self-transformation, and pushed forward globalization

In 2021, GWM promoted self-transformation and accelerated its steps towards a global intelligent technology company. GWM released the 2025 strategy, which will carry out comprehensive and thorough innovation and change based on the extensive scale of global layout, R&D investment, enterprise transformation and user operation, setting a goal of annual global sales of 4,000,000 units with operation revenue exceeding RMB 600 billion by 2025.

GWM continued to improve the system ecological construction, with strategic investment in Horizon Robotics and Synlight Crystal, etc., formally entering the chip industry and the third-generation semiconductor core industry to accelerate the R&D and mass production of smart vehicles.

In 2021, GWM’s overseas vehicle sales exceeded 140,000, reaching 142,793, an increase of 103.7% year-on-year, accounting for 11.1% of the total sales. The cumulative overseas sales exceeded 900,000, with complete vehicles exported to more than 170 countries, showing the charm of China Auto brands to the world.

Looking back at 2021, GWM accelerated its globalization strategy. Rayong Plant in Thailand was officially put into production. The Ilasepolis Plant in Brazil was acquired. The European headquarters was established. All these initiatives have continuously optimized its globalization. At the same time, GWM cultivated its advantageous markets, continuously maintained a leading position in existing markets such as Russia, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile. Besides, it actively explored new overseas markets, released Thailand market strategy and European market strategy, and landed in emerging markets such as Egypt, Nepal, Brunei, Pakistan, Laos, etc., and won the reputation from overseas users with the advantages of new global smart technology products.

In 2021, GWM was listed among Top 50 Global Brands in China by 2021 BrandZ Report, and won many awards such as various top awards of 2021 CACSI, “CHINA TOP 10 CORPORATE DESIGN CENTERS” Award and Top 100 2021 China’s Best Employers. GWM’s development is highly recognized.

Preparing for further transformation and aiming at new heights. In 2022, under the background of global automobile industry transformation, GMW will stick to the 2025 strategy to strengthen user-centered self-transformation, to empower category innovation with technology innovation, to accelerate global development with new category matrix, strive to creat a new record for enterprise development.

SOURCE: GWM