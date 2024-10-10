GTS Group joins Nikola dealership network

Southern California-based dealership expands to include industry-leading Class 8 Nikola zero-emission trucks with the creation of their “NGT” division

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, has expanded in the southern Calif. market with the introduction of the “Next Generation Truck” (NGT) division of GTS Group as its newest sales and service dealer.

The dealership, located at 14578 Valley Boulevard in Fontana, will sell both Nikola Class 8 trucks – battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric and assist customers with securing local, state and federal incentives.

“After many successful years specializing in traditional diesel-powered Class 8 trucks, GTS is thrilled to embark on an exciting new chapter by introducing Next Generation Truck – what we call NGT – a new division that was created for the sales and service of Nikola trucks,” said Amir Delvarani, CEO of GTS Group. “We believe that Nikola has created the best Class 8 zero-emission trucks in the world, between the battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with superior technology that will help drivers, fleet owners and companies meet their goals. Adoption of Nikola trucks into a fleet marks a significant step toward sustainability, and we are eager to contribute to a cleaner future for the trucking industry.”

This additional dealer brings the number of Nikola sales and service locations up to nineteen locations across the U.S. as it rapidly continues to fulfill its commitment to the expansion of the distribution network.

“Nikola is committed to building a strong and comprehensive sales and service network to ensure our customers receive the best support for their zero-emission transportation needs,” said Nikola President and CEO, Stephen Girsky. “Partnering with GTS Group strengthens our ability to deliver clean, efficient trucks while providing top-tier service and infrastructure solutions across Southern California.”

Delvarani added, “As we expand our offerings, we at GTS and NGT remain fully committed to providing the same exceptional support and service to our valued customers across the nation. Together, we are driving the future of transportation forward.”

SOURCE: Nikola