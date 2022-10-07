Grupo Antolin will showcase at the IZB fair 2022 its new vehicle access system

The International Suppliers Fair (IZB), organized by Wolfsburg AG, is Europe’s leading trade fair for the automotive supplier industry. This year’s IZB will break all records: around 940 exhibitors from over 30 countries will present the latest trends and innovations of the industry representing more companies than ever before. Grupo Antolin will be there for the fifth time as one of the leading interior partners to the major OEMs.

Highlights at the IZB include interiors of the future, with special focus on functional integration, lighting, active surfaces, displays, and sustainability in which the company is playing an active part.

Among the solutions presented visitors can experience:

A secure and convenient vehicle access system

A combined software and hardware solution for seamless integration into driver’s door or any other exterior area is the latest proposal of Antolin for a convenient vehicle access. The system includes several authentication methods for car access: Biometrics (Facial Authentication, Voice Authentication and Fingerprint), Digital Key (Mobile APP or NFC Card) and PIN Code.

The integrated face authentication system is provided by trinamiX, a leader in biometric solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF SE. trinamiX Face Authentication is certified according to the highest biometric security standards in the consumer electronics market. As part of Grupo Antolin’s vehicle access system, it allows for the protection of drivers against unauthorized access and vehicle theft.

The vehicle access system also incorporates several functionalities including an interactive screen and presents a piano black surface with functional and ambient lighting.

This system is the result of the previously announced collaboration between Antolin and trinamiX, leveraging the respective expertise and potential of both partners. Their common goal is to present OEMs in the automotive sector with next-generation solutions to enhance future driving experiences.

Breakthrough communicative and dynamic lighting

As part of its strategy to consolidate its position as a Smart Integrator, Grupo Antolin will also present different applications of HMI functions, smart surfaces, displays integration and functional lighting in the car cabin.

A new smart surface which combines decorative parts with “ice cube effect”, lighting and touch elements transformed into a fully functional HMI System will also be present.

The last new projects in smart lighting and electronics will also be present at the fair. Antolin has developed cutting-edge electronics to operate the systems in cooperation with AED Vantage. The Spanish supplier Walter Pack, the strategic partner of Antolin for active surfaces, will also participate at the IZB with ACICAE, the automotive cluster from the Basque Country (Spain).

Sustainability at the forefront

Grupo Antolin will present the use of Natural Fibers with polypropylene mats (NFPP) to produce functional instrument panels. The instrument panel is designed to achieve the highest weight reduction without losing mechanical properties. NFPP is a natural and eco-friendly replacement of traditional plastic injection parts with a 40% of weight savings.

The company will also exhibit an eco-friendly solution for car headliners that recently won the Plastics Recycling Award Europe 2022 in the category Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year.

World Premiere – ANTOLIN VIVAR

The fair visitors will also take part in the global premiere of a new virtual concept car ANTOLIN VIVAR, a state-of-the-art design exercise. This concept holds on to the company roots, while pushing forward its vision of the future. Through Grupo Antolin’s overall breadth of capabilities, ANTOLIN VIVAR offers a more sustainable and comfortable space.

