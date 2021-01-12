Grupo Antolin showcases at CES 2021 its latest technological advances

Grupo Antolin, a global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, is exhibiting at the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, which is taking place between 11 and 14 January. CES is the world’s largest technology event and the world’s great showcase for innovation.

Grupo Antolin has chosen this magnificent event to showcase its cutting-edge innovations that aim to provide technology and intelligence inside the vehicle. In its virtual booth at CES, Grupo Antolin presents its two new virtual Concept Cars, which capture its vision of the car interior of the future, as well as its latest innovative solutions.

Virtual Ride Hailing Concept Car: This vehicle transforms the interior into a living space where people can work, relax or communicate while on the move. In addition, the interior becomes a bubble of health, well-being and safety for occupants thanks to advanced air purification solutions. The smart interior interacts with passengers using state-of-the-art technologies. This Concept Car was presented last week at a Global Event, which was broadcast through the company’s social networks.

Virtual Ride Sharing Concept Car: With this Concept Car, called ELIN, Grupo Antolin offers innovative solutions for mobility that is simultaneously electric, autonomous, sharing and healthy. This vehicle shows the company’s vision of what shared mobility might look like in big cities. It has been designed to be integrated into the ecosystems of the urban areas. Its versatile interior can be customized for fleets of vehicles by acoustic panels with decorative inserts made by natural materials. ELIN concept car, where ELIN stands for ELectric and AntollN, will ride you to a sustainable future.

Grupo Antolin also exhibits in its virtual booth a wide range of solutions currently demanded by the automotive interior industry: electronics for dynamic lighting, multifunctional display module integration, exterior logo light, backlit headliners with functional light, backlit trim, touch surfaces with haptic feedback, advanced lighting consoles, systems for purifying the air in the interior and monitoring solutions that help in driving.

Grupo Antolin is carrying out research so that it can develop state-of-the-art solutions that optimally and efficiently integrate new technologies, lighting systems, decorative surfaces and electronics. The combination of this technologies with new sustainable materials results in unique components designed and manufactured with environmental criteria for life cycle assessment and extended useful life. With this commitment, the company is strengthening its position as a global supplier of technological solutions for the interior of the car of the future.

