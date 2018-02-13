Groupe Renault sincerely thanks Thierry Desmarest for his dedicated service. He will resign from his position as director and chairman of the strategy committee.

Thierry Desmarest, who has served on Groupe Renault’s board since April 2008 and whose term ran until 2020, has decided to resign from his role as director and his function as chairman of the international and industrial strategy committee.

Thierry Desmarest has made this decision based on his age and personal reasons following consultation with the chairman of the board. It will take effect at the end of the board meeting on February 15, 2018.

Thierry Desmarest wishes to emphasize his complete confidence in Groupe Renault’s strategic direction and governance.

Thierry Desmarest:

“At the age of 72, it makes sense for me to leave the Groupe Renault board at this stage. I have been proud to serve for nearly 10 years and particularly have appreciated the group’s vitality and restored competitiveness. The future of the company within the Alliance inspires me with confidence and optimism. I fully support the strategy and governance of Renault.”

