Groupauto International names ZF Aftermarket “Supplier of the Year 2018”

Groupauto International (GAI) honors ZF Aftermarket as ‘Supplier of the Year 2018‘

International dealer network awarded suppliers in the categories logistics, marketing, sales and quality

ZF Aftermarket was named ‘Supplier of the Year 2018‘ at the annual Groupauto International (GAI) Congress. The international dealer network of spare parts and services for passenger cars and commercial vehicles awards the ‘Supplier of the Year‘ annually among its supplier partners for outstanding performance.

Markus Wittig, Business Unit Head Independent Aftermarket, accepted the ‘Best Supplier of the Year‘ award on behalf of ZF Aftermarket at the ceremony in Monaco. He was very pleased with the award: “For ZF Aftermarket, the award underlines our innovation strength as well as the pronounced service orientation of our team. We are proud or our long-standing and trusting cooperation with Groupauto and of this special award.”

In addition to product and program quality, the GAI member organizations evaluate the business transactions of the suppliers with the individual members of the wholesale group. These include criteria such as availability, service level of delivery, technical support, marketing and sales support, and other services.

Source: ZF