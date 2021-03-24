Great Wall Motor globally premieres all new HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV at the 42nd Bangkok Motor Show

Great Wall Motor (GWM) hosted the world premiere of the All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV at the 42nd Bangkok International Motor Show and reinforced the company’s strategy as the xEV leader with the parade of electric vehicles (xEV), led by ORA Good Cat, ORA Black Cat, POER EV, and “Concept H”, the concept car. GWM’s booth display also features an exhibition of GWM’s state-of-the-art innovations and technologies including the special experience to ride on ORA Good Cat autonomous model. Visit GWM booth at Challenger Hall 1-3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, during the 24th March to the 4th April 2021.

Following the official brand launch and the announcement of GWM’s inroads into the Thai market earlier in February this year, GWM reaffirmed its commitment in xEV leadership with the world premiere of All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV together with the showcase of the company’s electric vehicles and innovations at the 42nd Bangkok International Motor Show. GWM’s executives, led by Elliot Zhang, President, Steven Wang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Great Wall Motor ASEAN and Thailand, and Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director, Great Wall Motor Thailand reiterated GWM’s business vision and strategy as well as introduced its xEV lineup, technologies, and outlined engaging activities showcased at the event.

Elliot Zhang, President, Great Wall Motor ASEAN and Thailand, said, “For nearly a year, GWM has been accelerating our operations in various aspects to meet the needs of Thai consumers as quickly as possible. Despite challenges surrounding COVID-19, we have completed our acquisition of Rayong factory, connected with Thai consumers to gain their insights, officially launched GWM brand in Thailand. Throughout 30 years of service, GWM has created a phenomenal success through many popular products, such as HAVAL H6, ORA Good Cat, TANK 300, and GREAT WALL PAO. In China, the pickup from GWM has been number one in terms of sales for 23 consecutive years and HAVAL brand has surpassed sales of 6.5 million units, for which HAVAL H6 has been the top in sales for 8 consecutive years.”

“GWM also has successful records on research and development including the batteries for electric vehicles, hydrogen energy, and many more artificial intelligence technologies. We have built the world’s first hydrogen energy technology center and became the world’s first company to successfully develop the cobalt-free batteries. As the “Global Mobility Technology Company”, GWM is committed to fully focusing on new energy with Mission 9 in 3, aiming to launch 9 new xEV models, equipped with various driving systems within 3 years in the Thai market. We are committed to bringing innovative vehicles, creating new business model with new cooperation, and truly reaching out to Thai consumers with new way of services by combining both online and offline platforms to create seamless experiences throughout the pre-sales and after-sales services. It is GWM’s dedication to develop the perfect system to connect people, cars, platforms, and lifestyle together,” Elliot Zhang added.

Steven Wang, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Great Wall Motor ASEAN and Thailand, added, “One of our biggest highlights at the Bangkok International Motor Show this year is the world premiere of All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV. Thailand and Thai people are the first market and the first group of consumers to get the closer look of this model. The All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV combines a complete range of cutting-edge innovations and technologies with distinctive design. Since its global launch, HAVAL H6 models have sold over 3 million units and have won numerous awards in international markets such as Australia’s Most Valuable SUV and the Best SUV in Chile.”

The All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV on display at the motor show is the right-hand-driving configuration. It is equipped with the two-wheel driving system and its powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a 130-kW electric motor, resulting in integrated power output of 179 kW (243 hp) and integrated torque of 530 Nm. Sporting 19-inch wheel rims, this new hybrid SUV has overall dimensions of 1,886 x 4,653 x 1,724 mm. (width x length x height) and wheelbase of 2,738 mm., making it a relatively bigger SUV in its class, ensuring the better seating comfort and more spacious storage for all lifestyle needs of every occupant.

The All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV features the LIFE+ intelligent system to support the driving experiences in every journey with following technologies.

L – Level 2 Autonomy (L2) enables 22 intelligent functions for the better road safety:

● Integrated Auto Parking (IAP) : This function utilizes the 360-degree cameras and ultrasonic sensors to search for parking spaces, evaluate the space, plan and complete the parking with ability to perform all three parking patterns—parking the car in vertical, horizontal, and diagonal scenes.

● Auto Reversing Assistance (ARA) : This function memorizes directions when the vehicle moves at speeds lower than 30 kilometers per hour and can automate reverse driving for up to 50 meters on the memorized directions.

● Wisdom Dodge System (WDS) : This function detects and automatically controls the vehicle to keep a fixed distance from large-size vehicles, such as trucks, in adjacent lane while overtaking and automatically steer the vehicle back to its original track after passing them, resulting in safer overtaking.

These three technologies usually find in the safety systems offered in premium European cars. Therefore, the All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV is considered as the first in class to feature with these technologies in its size category and price range in the Thai market.

● I – Intelligence V3.5 provides greater convenience while driving with Voice Interaction, Intelligent Internet and Intelligent Display, allowing smarter connectivity and search for information.

● F – Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) eliminates the need to visit a service center for firmware updates. The car’s intelligent system, powertrain and intelligent drives are automatically upgraded over the air, making car ownership a much easier and smarter experience for the owners.

● E – EYEQ4 is an intelligent chip with faster processing speed and ability to process visual data from multiple cameras simultaneously. Its functional stability is also assured even in events of collision or other accidents.

● + (Plus) more of advanced technologies and cutting-edge design:

● GWM LEMON Hybrid DHT – The All New HAVAL H6 is equipped with GWM LEMON platform, which is a highly efficient modular technology platform with high safety and is lightweight. It provides a variety of selectable driving modes for different road conditions with effective reduction of energy consumption.

● Design – The exterior exudes design aesthetics of simple and yet refined character lines that gives this SUV its premium and avant-garde look, thanks to subtlety of the design team led by Phil Simmons who have longstanding experiences with European cars. The interior design creates a sense of dynamism and sportiness as well as elegant touch of high-quality leather upholstery and advanced ergonomics. Additionally, there are the floating instrument cluster, large infotainment display, and Head Up Display (HUD) that projects all key driving information to the front windscreen. This SUV is also equipped with multifunction electric power steering with Adaptive Cruise Control and a large panoramic sunroof.

● Enhanced Safety from ultra-high strength steel body structure and hot-stamped door rings as well as collapsible steering column and six airbags.

The All New HAVAL H6 Hybrid SUV will be launched and open for pre-booking in Thailand within the second quarter of this year. GWM will also host test drive events and other engaging activities for Thai people.

Narong Sritalayon, Managing Director, Great Wall Motor Thailand, revealed, “I would like to thank the Thai consumers and our fans who have given us a warm welcome with open arms at every step of GWM in Thailand. At the Bangkok International Motor Show this year, this is the first time that we have brought electric vehicles on display to the public for Thai people to have the closer and personal experiences with our products. We have brought a great variety of xEVs to reinforce the company’s strategic positioning as the xEV leader in the Thai market and to show our commitment to bringing future technologies and cutting-edge innovations to Thai consumers. We are highly dedicated to drive Thailand to become the regional production and export hub of electric vehicles in ASEAN region.”

GWM’s popular models showcased at the motor show are listed as follow.

● Concept H, the concept car, made its world premiere at Auto Car 2020 in India, and Thailand is the second country to exhibit this concept vehicle. Design-wise, it has styling cues that HAVAL SUVs are known for, but stands out with a large and tastefully executed chrome-lined grille, LED headlights, large 19-inch alloy wheels, and T-shaped taillights. On the inside, the Concept H is packed with advanced technologies including a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, front-mounted and door-mounted touchpads for a number of control functions. The dashboard looks elegant with an LED light bar that spans the width of the dash and provides a screen for the co-driver that displays real-time navigation information. The Concept H also has a large panoramic sunroof along with the forward collision alert system and an autonomous emergency braking.

● ORA Good Cat redefines electric vehicles with its retro futuristic design, intelligent multi-LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and GWM LEMON platform. ORA Good Cat is capable of up to 500 kilometers of driving range per one full charge and is equipped with many intelligent safety systems including Auto Emergency Breaking + Intersection, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Intelligent Connectivity and Commands, including voice command and remote vehicle control.

● ORA Black Cat is a mini-size electric vehicle that offers up to 300 kilometers of driving range per one full charge. The ORA Black Cat is celebrated for cutely spellbinding exterior design characterized by its two-tone colors and its front and rear lights are designed in a rounded shape. The interior design combines classic nostalgic and futuristic designs together. Despite the mini size, it has spacious cabin for seating comfort and a large cargo space that flexibly adapts to the needs of its occupants. Convenience features includes a 9-inch multimedia display, voice command system, multifunction steering wheel, and a range of driver assistance systems including Cruise Control and other safety systems as well as six airbags.

● POER EV is an electric pickup truck with striking design that reflects its conceptualization as a powerful vehicle. POER EV looks tough with its sporty front grille and athletic taillights. Its cabin gives an impression of an SUV. This electric pickup is fully equipped with safety systems, such as 360-degree cameras, side sensors, and six airbags. It is powered by a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor that produces maximum torque of 300 Nm. POER EV boasts a long driving range of 375 kilometers per one full charge.

In addition to the vehicles on show, GWM Booth will greet visitors with activities that are both engaging and experientially memorable. Among them, an exhibit of smart technologies highlights GWM LEMON, a modular technology platform that adapts effectively to different vehicle platform and battery sizes, as well as experiences of Intelligent Home and EV Tech Zone. Visitors can scan and download GWM Fun mobile application to join a variety of activities, such as interactive AR games, DIY terrarium design, photo booth, souvenirs, and exclusive food and beverage service at GWM Café throughout the event.

SOURCE: Great Wall Motor