GoTo introduces AI-powered communications platform for automotive dealerships to drive profitable growth through customer success

GoTo Connect for Automotive provides an AI-powered communications platform purpose-built for automotive dealerships to drive sales and grow customer loyalty

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, today announced the launch of GoTo Connect for Automotive, an advanced, AI-powered communications platform purpose-built for automotive dealerships. With a single platform, dealerships get robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integrations, real-time multi-rooftop reporting, and modern communication channels, optimizing dealership outcomes by allowing customers to communicate via their preferred channels. GoTo Connect for Automotive streamlines every customer interaction from closing deals to scheduling service with simple, secure, and easy to use practical AI in a unified communications tool.

Less than one-third of dealerships are satisfied with the insights gained through existing CRM tools, with outdated technology often hindering communication across their business and with their customers. Departments like Sales, Service, and the Business Development Center (BDC) frequently operate in silos, leading to missed opportunities and inefficiencies. GoTo Connect for Automotive addresses these challenges by modernizing operations and unifying communications. With a single, cloud-based platform, Sales teams can prioritize high-value leads and deliver faster and more personalized follow-ups using powerful and practical AI insights, while Service departments can streamline appointment scheduling and keep customers informed with real-time updates.

“Now more than ever, customers require their service and support communications to be available across a variety of channels, including text and web chat. GoTo Connect for Automotive bridges this critical gap between customer expectations and the technology historically used by many car dealerships,” says Damon Covey, General Manager of UCC, GoTo. “With robust integrations, real-time reporting, dealership-focused features like virtual fax, a mobile app that supports operations, reporting, and call recording capabilities, GoTo Connect for Automotive is designed to meet the unique needs of automotive dealerships to result in increased sales, improved operations, and happier customers.”

GoTo Connect for Automotive delivers key innovations across communication, customer experience, and integration capabilities, including:

Tailored automotive CRM integrations: Leverage customer data seamlessly to deliver personalized interactions throughout the dealership lifecycle, from first contact to service retention. Built to simplify dealership process, the platform integrates directly into everyday workflows through CRMs, including VinSolutions, CDK, and Tekion.

Leverage customer data seamlessly to deliver personalized interactions throughout the dealership lifecycle, from first contact to service retention. Built to simplify dealership process, the platform integrates directly into everyday workflows through CRMs, including VinSolutions, CDK, and Tekion. Omnichannel communications solution: Maximize engagement by connecting with customers through the channels they prefer on any device, providing consistent, high-quality service with a centralized inbox for better collaboration across every department, from Sales to Service to BDC.

Maximize engagement by connecting with customers through the channels they prefer on any device, providing consistent, high-quality service with a centralized inbox for better collaboration across every department, from Sales to Service to BDC. Advanced real-time analytics: Support multi-location management with centralized, pre-built reporting dashboards and automated schedule reports that provide actionable insights for growth.

Support multi-location management with centralized, pre-built reporting dashboards and automated schedule reports that provide actionable insights for growth. AI-powered assistance: Increase revenue and optimize dealership operations with practical AI-generated insights that empower employees to deliver better results and improve the customer journey.

“If you want to be relevant as a dealership, then you really have to embrace technology,” says Bob Calabrese, Client Relations Director at Ewing Automotive Group. “Over the last five years, we’ve looked at our processes to make it as easy as possible for customers to do business with us. This included switching our phone system to GoTo Connect, which has been a game-changer in terms of efficiency. I’m continuously amazed at how easy GoTo is to use, allowing us to communicate with customers through their preferred method, text messaging, while also protecting customer data by eliminating the need for our sales team to use their personal cell phones.”

