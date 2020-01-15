Goodyear selects VI-grade driving simulators to increase product development capabilities

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced today it will enhance its product development capabilities with the purchase of new VI-grade driving simulators, including a dynamic model, a first for tire manufacturers.

Goodyear has selected a COMPACT Simulator recently delivered to the company’s innovation center in Luxembourg and a Dynamic Driving Simulator DiM250 (Driver-in-Motion) that will be installed in Akron, Ohio, in the coming months.

“This level of simulation sophistication will allow Goodyear to drive breakthroughs in future tire creation, leading to an enhanced customer and driver experience,” said Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s senior vice president and chief technology officer. “I’m proud to say that Goodyear is leading the industry with VI-grade and our simulation solutions, and we look forward to sharing that benefit with our customers.”

The automotive industry trend toward a virtual development cycle provides an opportunity for tire development and this new simulation avenue will allow Goodyear to work more collaboratively with automobile manufacturers on original equipment fitments.

The driving simulators will be used for virtual development and tuning of dynamic performances of tires, aided by the ability to simulate a range of driving conditions.

“We are delighted to report on the adoption of our driving simulators at Goodyear,” said Guido Bairati, VP Global Sales and Marketing, VI-grade. “Goodyear’s vision to purchase and work with us on a dedicated training program to ensure efficiency in operation of these simulators will give it a distinct competitive advantage.”

To learn more about the simulators and see them in action, visit https://www.vi-grade.com/en/products/dim-dynamic-simulator.

SOURCE: Goodyear