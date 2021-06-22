Gold for the MAN company website at the BCM Award 2021

Digital storytelling that inspires and will be remembered: At the largest European competition for corporate communication, the Best of Content Marketing Award (BCM), MAN convinced the jury with its strategic, content-driven communication

Digital storytelling that inspires and will be remembered: At the largest European competition for corporate communication, the Best of Content Marketing Award (BCM), MAN convinced the jury with its strategic, content-driven communication. The jury therefore awarded the company website mantruckandbus.com the coveted gold medal in the category “Content Platforms Automotive”.

Less product focus and a stronger positioning as a driver of innovation and technology – this was the strategic goal of the new MAN company website, which has been informing industry experts, journalists and other interested parties on current topics in the commercial vehicle industry since 2019. The website offers exciting content-driven content about people and mobility, technology and innovation and is closely interlinked with other websites regarding marketing, sales and services from MAN.

“With a clear content strategy to success! The website presents itself as an informative, entertaining content hub with clearly defined topics and stringent content tagging,” is the jury’s reasoning for MAN’s victory.

“The award is a strong confirmation of our strategic realignment,” says Pietro Zollino, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at MAN Truck & Bus. “A big thank you goes to the entire communication team, who creatively stage the exciting stories about MAN day after day.”

The emotional, so-called content heroes such as reports, interviews or features are the highlights of the site: Through the combination of extraordinary storytelling and strong photography, the MAN company website creates emotional experiences instead of simply communicating facts. MAN implemented the website in cooperation with the creative agency muehlhausmoers corporate communications.

“In a short time, our website has become a central component of our entire communication,” says Michael Werner, Team Lead Channel Management at MAN. “With our extraordinary stories and innovative technical and company information, we reach all interested parties.”

The good response to the site is also reflected in a real award rain: Since the start, mantruckandbus.com has already won ten prizes. In addition to the BCM gold, gold, silver or honour awards from the FOX, intermedia globe, ICMA or Mercury Awards do also stand in the trophy cabinet.

And the journey continues: The creators behind the website will continue to create premium content with real utility value, produce high-quality stories from all over the world and continuously increase the visibility of the website.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus