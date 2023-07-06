GMC unleashes the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition

Building off the strong AT4X foundation, AEV Edition takes capability even further with additional 1.5-inch lift, 35-inch tires and upgraded hardware

Less than a year after the introduction of the next-generation 2023 Canyon, GMC has raised the bar with the 2024 Canyon. This model takes the capability and connectivity of Canyon to new heights with the introduction of both the Ultifi end-to-end software platform and the first ever Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.

“GMC is giving customers the ability to forge their own path within the premium off-roading space,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick-GMC. “GMC Sierra LD and HD AT4X AEV Editions delivered what customers were looking for in the off-roading space and now we’re applying that same formula to the next-generation Canyon.”

First introduced on the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, AEV Editions are now available across the GMC truck lineup, underpinning the brand’s focus on delivering premium, advanced and authentically capable trucks in North America.

Taking Canyon to the next level

The next-generation Canyon continues to pursue its goal of becoming the most capable and premium off-road-focused midsize truck in the segment. The 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition takes the power and versatility of the Canyon AT4X to new heights with an even more assertive stance, enhanced hardware and further upgrades to the vehicle chassis including:

35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires with an additional AEV in-bed vertical spare tire mount

Updated front fascia and larger fender flares to enable larger, wider tracks and ultra-high, best in class 12.2-inch ground clearance 1

4.5-inch (114mm) factory-installed lift — 1.5-inch (38mm) more than the Canyon AT4X

Heavy-duty, AEV stamped-steel front and rear bumpers with heavy duty recovery points and winch capable front bumper

Five ultra-high strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates (positioned along the radiator, steering gear, transmission and transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential) for optimized underbody protection

The addition of three standard auxiliary control switches which enable the integration of off-road and overlanding accessories.

Exclusive AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels

AEV branding across the vehicle, including on bumpers, embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor liners

“The GMC Canyon AT4X is an incredibly formidable platform when it comes to on- and off-road performance and capability,” said AEV CEO and founder Dave Harriton. “We took our signature approach to help elevate the Canyon AT4X’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. This truck checks a lot of boxes for any discerning overland enthusiast looking for luxury, technology and capability in a midsize platform.”

With a more assertive lift and new AEV hardware, the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition can now achieve a 38.2-degree front approach angle, a 26.9-degree breakover angle and an optimized 26.0-degree departure angle. These bumpers are designed for serious off-road action, featuring integrated heavy-duty cast rear recovery points and front winch capability, while providing excellent durability and corrosion resistance. The rear bumper also features removable corners intended for easy removal and reinstallation when hitting the trails.

Next-Gen technology

Canyon continues to bolster its suite of advanced technology. Now for the 2024 model year, Canyon’s Baja drive mode — available exclusively on the Canyon AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition — has been enhanced to include a new launch control feature, which allows drivers to press the brake and accelerator pedals at the same time, and then release the brake pedal, resulting in improved acceleration on- and off-road. This smart launch control feature learns the driving surface and can adjust engine speed and torque accordingly to improve subsequent performance on future launches2.

Additionally, all 2024 Canyons will be able to add new features and software updates over time with the introduction of GM’s Ultifi Platform. Ultifi is GM’s new end-to-end vehicle software platform that enables the delivery of features and services to customers over the air, meaning these off-road aids can be updated and new experiences can be added in the future.

“The market continues to see a surge of interest in the midsize space,” said Aldred. “Customers want something capable and premium, with purposeful technology that enables them to set off the beaten path. This next generation GMC Canyon, and the all-new Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, will be all that and more.”

Coming later this year

The next-generation Canyon is produced at GM’s Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville, Missouri3. The 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition is expected to be available for customer orders later this year.

1Based on latest competitive data available.

2 Some updates and premium features may be at additional cost.

3 Of globally sourced parts

SOURCE: GMC