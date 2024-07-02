GM: U.S. Q2 and first half sales: Growing in EVs, pulling ahead in trucks and loading the bases with new SUVs

2024 U.S. second quarter sales

General Motors Co. and its dealers delivered 696,086 vehicles in the U.S., up 0.6% year-over-year, in the second quarter of 2024 and 1,290,319 vehicles in the U.S., down 0.4% year-over-year, in the first half of 2024.

“We have an incredible portfolio of diverse vehicles and we’re flexible, so we can win as more customers embrace EVs and we can keep winning if they want to stay with the engine technologies they know,” said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America.

SOURCE: GM