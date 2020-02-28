GM to add more than 1,200 jobs at Lansing Area Assembly Plants

General Motors is adding more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for popular mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two all-new Cadillac sedans.

Lansing Grand River Assembly will add a second shift in General Assembly, resulting in the plant adding almost 400 employees to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly will add a third shift to support production of its popular Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. Approximately 800 employees will be added.

“We are excited to provide these opportunities in Lansing,” said Phil Kienle, vice president, GM North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “Our team members have proven experience in building high-quality vehicles and are well-prepared to meet the needs of our customers. This is great news for our manufacturing sites as well as the Lansing community.”

Since 2015, GM has invested more than $1 billion into Lansing manufacturing. This includes the $36 million investment at Lansing Delta Township last year for future mid-size SUV production, as well as the $175 million investment at Lansing Grand River in 2018 to modernize tooling and equipment for the all-new Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

Both shift additions will be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

Lansing Delta Township Assembly has produced over three million vehicles since it opened in 2006. The plant is GM’s newest plant in the United States, blending the best practices and newest technology into one facility. With more than 110 years of automotive history in the Lansing Area, LDT is proud to be a community partner and the first manufacturing facility to be a Gold Certified Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly is in Lansing, Michigan and is GM’s second-newest U.S. assembly plant. Lansing Grand River manufactures the Chevrolet Camaro as well as the Cadillac CT5 and CT4 family of vehicles and their V-series performance versions, on a single production line.

Source: GM