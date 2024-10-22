GM releases 2024 third-quarter results and updates full-year guidance

General Motors today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion.
GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter:
|Updated 2024 Guidance
|Previous 2024 Guidance
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$10.4 billion – $11.1 billion
|$10.0 billion – $11.4 billion
|EBIT-adjusted
|$14.0 billion – $15.0 billion
|$13.0 billion – $15.0 billion
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$22.0 billion – $24.0 billion
|$19.2 billion – $22.2 billion
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$12.5 billion – $13.5 billion
|$9.5 billion – $11.5 billion
|EPS-diluted
|$9.14 – $9.64
|$8.93 – $9.93
|EPS-diluted-adjusted
|$10.00 – $10.50
|$9.50 – $10.50
GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
SOURCE: GM