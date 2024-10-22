GM releases 2024 third-quarter results and updates full-year guidance

General Motors today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the third consecutive quarter:

Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.4 billion – $11.1 billion $10.0 billion – $11.4 billion EBIT-adjusted $14.0 billion – $15.0 billion $13.0 billion – $15.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $22.0 billion – $24.0 billion $19.2 billion – $22.2 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $12.5 billion – $13.5 billion $9.5 billion – $11.5 billion EPS-diluted $9.14 – $9.64 $8.93 – $9.93 EPS-diluted-adjusted $10.00 – $10.50 $9.50 – $10.50

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

