Free2move drives 99% revenue compounded annual growth since 2021, achieves profitability and sets ambitious vision beyond 2025

Free2move, a global mobility provider, has experienced steady growth in recent years, achieving a 99% revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2021 and 2024. This performance underscores a strategic approach that combines organic expansion with targeted acquisitions, strengthening the company’s position in a competitive market and driving its global presence and operational scale.

Reaching profitability and building growth through acquisition

Free2move achieved profitability in 2021 and has consistently broadened its service portfolio and market presence through strategic acquisitions. In 2024, the company completed the integration of Share Now, its latest major acquisition, achieving a successful turnaround in just 18 months.

This accomplishment, building on several previous strategic deals, underscores Free2move’s proven ability to acquire, integrate, and enhance new ventures while maximizing operational synergies.

Going beyond traditional car sharing

Free2move is reshaping mobility through a comprehensive, multi-vertical platform that extends far beyond traditional carsharing. The company seamlessly integrates over 12,000 connected vehicles for flexible carsharing and subscription-based rentals. Its Software as a Service (SaaS) platform empowers more than 3,600 franchise partners to become mobility providers, offering essential services such as fleet supply and operational management for an additional 35,000 vehicles.

Complementing this, Free2move’s broker activity further extends its reach to 150 countries, supported by a robust network of over 500 global and local partners for rental and digital parking services.

All these mobility assets and services converge within Free2move’s unified marketplace, delivering direct value for both customers and partners, and positioning the company to rapidly embrace emerging mobility solutions and deliver customer-focused innovations.

A scalable, future-ready technology foundation

Beyond its operational expertise, the company’s core strength lies in its advanced, cloud-native technology platform developed entirely in-house and deployed across Europe and the United States. Having processed more than 300 million transactions in over 40 currencies, the platform boasts a robust, modular design that not only supports a global user base but also stands ready to integrate next-generation mobility solutions, such as autonomous vehicles and urban air transport, ensuring adaptability and seamless scalability for the future.

Looking ahead

“Our vision goes far beyond simply expanding our footprint,” says Ahmed Mhiri, Co-CEO of Free2move. “We see new horizons in autonomous vehicles, urban air mobility, and other emerging technologies—opportunities to unite them within a single, accessible platform. With our proven technology stack and strong operational foundations, we’re committed to shaping sustainable and smarter mobility solutions. Our goal is clear: making mobility more intuitive, adaptable, and environmentally friendly for everyone.”

SOURCE: Stellantis