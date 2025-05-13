VinFast collaborates with four Philippine partners for robust service network expansion

VinFast today announced the official signing of collaboration agreements with four reputable partners in the Philippines: Goodyear Philippines, Tire King and Rubber Products, Power Tread Services, and Marcjan Cavite

Under the newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and Service Level Agreements (SLAs), VinFast will collaborate with four experienced partners operating service centers across the Philippines to provide maintenance, repair, and electric vehicle care services in accordance with the Companys global standards.

Specifically, VinFast and Goodyear Philippines will work closely with the goal of establishing 50 authorized VinFast service workshops in 2025. Similarly, Marcjan Cavite is expected to open eight workshops, while Tire King and Power Tread will each establish seven.

These authorized VinFast service workshops in the Philippines will adhere to stringent standards regarding facilities, machinery, equipment, and the professional qualifications of the technical teams. They will also prioritize the provision of genuine services and parts for VinFast vehicle owners.

As part of this collaboration, VinFast is committed to supporting its partners through personnel training programs, technical consultation, and experience sharing, aiming to rapidly expand the network of authorized service workshops.

These latest agreements – combined with previous MOUs signed with JIGA and Motech – will serve as a crucial stepping stone for VinFast to accelerate the development of its electric vehicle ecosystem in the Philippines, enhancing the after-sales experience for customers.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, shared: “The collaboration with experienced and insightful local players in the Philippines is a clear testament to VinFasts enduring commitment to developing a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem here. This marks the beginning of promising partnerships, laying a solid foundation for VinFast to better serve customers and promote a green lifestyle throughout the nation.”

Nearly a year since its market entry in the Philippines, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence with its portfolio of smart EV models, attractive sales offerings, and a continuously refined after-sales support system. Across Southeast Asia, VinFast is actively pursuing the development of a comprehensive “For a Green Future” ecosystem, placing a strong emphasis on collaborative growth of charging infrastructure and service networks. This framework, established successfully in Vietnam, is now being extended to promising markets such as the Philippines.

SOURCE: Vingroup