Xpeng partners with Plugsurfing to secure powerful charging network

Plugsurfing is one of the largest EV charging service providers in Europe

Xpeng, a globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, has partnered strategically with Plugsurfing, one of Europe’s largest EV charging service provider, to access over 940,000 charging points across 27 countries – creating a powerful, transcontinental charging network that links Europe and Asia.

The cooperation with Plugsurfing was announced by Xpeng chairman and CEO He Xiaopeng during the ‘Global Brand Night’ in Hong Kong. By leveraging Plugsurfing’s aggregated network in Europe, Xpeng enables its users to enjoy a seamless end-to-end charging experience via the in-car system and Xpeng app – including one-click navigation and payment.

The advantages of the cooperation with Xpeng and Plugsurfing aggregates 500 leading charge point operators in the EU to provide an advanced charging network to XPENG customers. Plugsurfing supports over 940,000 charging points across 27 European countries, currently covering more than 85% of the region’s public charging infrastructure, with continuous expansion underway.

Plugsurfing provides Xpeng with its product, the Drive API (Application Programming Interface), to integrate charging station data, including real-time availability, pricing, remote charging start/stop, card-based initiation, payment, and receipt generation.

While leveraging Plugsurfing’s robust API, Xpeng has independently crafted and optimized the user experience to better serve European drivers. Features such as smart filtering, long-distance trip planning, and voice search are tailored to local needs, with continuous updates based on evolving travel habits.

Xpeng customers can easily search for and navigate to charging stations via the vehicle’s touchscreen. The interface displays key information such as the distance to the charging points, the number of charging connectors, charging power, and pricing – making it easy to find the most suitable option on the go.

Once at the charging station, from initiation to payment and receipt, the EV charging process can be completed smoothly using the Xpengapp or a Plugsurfing charging card. Existing Xpeng customers only need to register once in the app by entering an email address and credit card details to immediately access this feature. New Xpeng owners also receive a complimentary charging card, which can be used to access any station within the Plugsurfing network.

In line with the Plugsurfing agreement, users are only billed for actual electricity and parking costs, with no additional fees.

Xpeng is established in 2014. Since entering the European car market in Norway in 2021, Xpeng is investing heavily in Europe. The company introduced advanced technologies and solutions, now operating in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Italy and soon also in Austria, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia with ambitions for more expansion.

SOURCE: Xpeng