ZF at the UITP Summit 2025: Delivering smarter, safer and zero emissions passenger transport for cities

ZF demonstrates industry-leading expertise for city and intercity bus technologies across driveline, safety and digital systems at the UITP Summit 2025

As the city bus and coach industry undergoes its greatest transformation since the advent of the internal combustion engine, ZF presents its latest advancements at the UITP Summit Hamburg 2025 (June 15-18, 2025). With a key focus on setting new industry benchmarks for efficiency and best Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), ZF will present how it is driving change through the development of cleaner, safer and more intelligent bus technologies at UITP. These include its next-generation family of electric central and axle drives, a new air compressor, intelligent ADAS safety solutions as well as technical advancements in the field of automated driving.

“At the UITP Summit 2025, we are demonstrating our wide technology portfolio to support the transformation of public transportation through our competence in driveline, brake and ADAS, air management and digital solutions,” said Daniel Majewski, Head of the product segment “Bus Solutions” for ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions division. “With the broadest range of innovative products and solutions in the industry, we are a strong partner in supporting cities, fleets and manufacturers across the globe in their ambitions to deliver safer, smarter, more comfortable and sustainable mobility services.”

Technologies to support the decarbonization of commercial vehicles

At UITP 2025, ZF’s electric central drive CeTrax 2 will make its premiere before a global audience. With a continuous output of 210 kW and 8,720 Nm of peak output torque, the CeTrax 2 is particularly suited for buses up to 19 tons.

The AxTrax 2 LF low-floor e-axle, like the CeTrax 2, incorporates the innovative modular electric drive kit and replaces the AxTrax AVE model. It delivers approximately 20% lower energy consumption compared to its predecessor, setting new standards for electric drive efficiency, helping to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership for operators.

ZF’s electric air compressor, e-comp Scroll, celebrates its premiere before a global audience at the UITP Summit. It works according to the principle of spiral compressors with low noise and vibration, which is a great advantage for electric commercial vehicles. In addition, it does not require any oil, therefore significantly reducing the need for maintenance.

Citybus CMS: Innovative system raising safety standards

Citybus CMS is an innovative brake assistance system for city buses and is based on the in-house ADAS system OnGuardMAX. It actively warns and brakes to mitigate the consequences of a possible collision, helping to exceed existing safety standards. A special brake cascade helps to provide the best possible protection for stationary and unsecured passengers during a braking manoeuvre. Several manufacturers are already using the system in their vehicles.

Digital solutions and technologies for automated driving

ZF Bus Connect, the digital fleet solution for city buses, will also be exhibited. The focus here is on new possibilities for uptime management in electric buses – with analyses of the driveline status and battery as well as cross-system condition monitoring and remote diagnostics options.

ZF Mobility Solution is also supporting with engineering and consultancy services for cities and PTOs in developing autonomous public transport – from tenders through to deployment. At UITP, the company will be providing valuable insights into pioneering customer projects and experiences in L4 approval and operation.

