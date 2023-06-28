GM Energy simplifies energy management with three easy bundle options for Ultium home customers

GM Energy’s initial retail offerings will enable customers to leverage vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging technology, stationary storage and additional energy management products

GM Energy today announced product details and specifications for its initial suite of upcoming Ultium Home offerings.

The Ultium Home product offerings will be the first solutions to be made available to residential customers through GM Energy, and are designed to provide greater energy independence, resiliency and value, enabling the use of backup power for essential home needs during times when energy is unavailable from the grid.

“As GM Energy’s ecosystem of connected products and services continues to expand, we’re excited to provide customers with options for greater energy management beyond the vehicle,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president, GM Energy. “Our initial Ultium Home offerings represent an opportunity for customers to take greater control over their personal energy independence and resiliency.”

The initial suite of Ultium Home products will be offered through unique bundle options, providing customers with the ability to select solutions that align with their energy needs and budget.

Ultium Home V2H Bundle

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to leverage their compatible GM EVs for V2H functionality.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerShift Charger Enables V2H bidirectional charging with a compatible GM EV, when paired with Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit Up to 19.2 kW AC charge speed

Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit Includes an inverter, home hub and dark start battery 9.6 kW of discharge power Safely disconnects the home from the grid



Ultium Home Energy System

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to leverage their compatible GM EV for V2H functionality and stationary storage.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerShift Charger

Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit

GM’s PowerBank Ultium Home’s PowerBank stationary storage unit can connect to the Ultium Home V2H Enablement Kit to extend backup capability and store solar or grid energy Available in 5 kW/10.6 kWh and 7 kW/17.7 kWh variants



Ultium Home Energy Storage Bundle

This bundle is designed for customers seeking to integrate stationary storage into their home, without the need for an EV.

This bundle includes the following products:

GM’s PowerBank

Inverter and home hub

Solar integration

In addition to the initial suite of Ultium Home products, customers seeking to integrate solar energy will have the opportunity to work with SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), GM Energy’s exclusive solar provider and a preferred EV charger installer, to deliver power to their home and vehicle with clean energy generated on their roof, providing additional value and potential electricity cost-savings.

Each of these Ultium Home products will be connected to the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform which will allow customers to seamlessly manage the transfer of energy between applicable and connected GM Energy assets.

MSRP and timeline for delivery for each of Ultium Home’s initial product bundles will vary.

SOURCE: GM