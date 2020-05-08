GM Canada update on Oshawa mask manufacturing

Since the federal government announced on April 24 that the GM Canada Oshawa plant will be the production site for millions of much needed face masks, the Company has built and prepared a clean room environment with enhanced safety protocols, delivered and installed the required machinery, and today started training for the start of production.

“This is an emotional and heartfelt effort by our GM Canada team, as we have the great fortune to use our skills and high-volume capacity to help Canadians stay safe,” said Scott Bell, president and managing director, GM Canada. “Our team has first responders in the family. This is one of the proudest moments in our history to be able to step up and support all Canadians during this challenging time.”

Equipment for the mask line arrived in Oshawa on April 30, and a portion of the plant has been converted into an official Canadian Mask Making (CMM) room. The operation will produce approximately one million face masks per month.

Experts from General Motors’ Warren, Michigan mask production line were onsite at the Oshawa Operations facility on May 7 and 8 to share their knowledge with the core leadership team responsible for training employees in the coming weeks.

The Company is working with Unifor to begin to recall approximately 50 workers for two shifts of face mask production. GM Canada expects to complete final details with the government soon and will announce an official start of production date at that time.

SOURCE: GENERAL MOTORS