Global presentation of urban mobility and institutional opening of CASA SEAT

Tomorrow, 16th of June, at 5 p.m., authorities and prominent business leaders of the Spanish and Catalan economy will participate in the institutional inauguration of CASA SEAT. As the new urban mobility hub in Barcelona, the company will be presenting its latest novelties for urban mobility at CASA SEAT for the first time globally.

Featured speakers at the inauguration include Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona; Teresa Ribera, fourth Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge; and Àngels Chacón, Minister of Business and Knowledge of the Catalan Government.

SEAT President and Vice-president for Finance and IT Carsten Isensee; SEAT Vice-president for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths; and Lucas Casasnovas, the Head of Urban Mobility at SEAT will also be speaking at the presentation.

SOURCE: SEAT