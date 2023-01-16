As of February 1st, 2023, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed CEO of Mobilize

As of February 1st, 2023, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed CEO of Mobilize. He was previously Alliance EVP, Purchasing and APO Managing Director.

As CEO of Mobilize, he will be responsible for Mobilize Financial Services and Mobilize Beyond Automotive brands, in order to strengthen the cooperation between the two entities and confirm the development of Renault Group in new mobilities, supported by automotive financing services. He will rely on João Miguel Leandro, CEO of Mobilize Financial Services and Fedra Ribeiro, CEO of Mobilize Beyond Automotive.

“Gianluca’s expertise in financing, mobility and business will be a real asset for the Mobilize brand. I am delighted that he is taking over the leadership of Mobilize, as I am convinced that bringing together the know-how and strengths of Mobilize Financial Services and Mobilize Beyond Automotive will enable us to significantly accelerate our development in services. Gianluca will be able to grow the brand by putting in place the financial offerings supporting mobility services, together with Fedra, João and their teams.” Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

“I am very pleased to join Mobilize, which is a key business for the transformation of Renault Group into a next generation car company. By combining Mobilize Financial Services and Mobilize Beyond Automotive businesses more closely, we will be able to cover the entire mobility value chain, also drawing on the strengths of Renault Group. I know how much progress has been made since the launch of Mobilize exactly two years ago, and I am looking forward to being part of the adventure.” Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO Mobilize.

SOURCE: Mobilize