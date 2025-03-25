Genesis offers complimentary NACS adapters and access to Tesla Supercharger network to enhance charging convenience for U.S. EV owners

Genesis today announced that current U.S. EV owners who have purchased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025 will begin receiving emails inviting them to redeem their complimentary North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters starting the week of April 7

Genesis today announced that current U.S. EV owners who have purchased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025 will begin receiving emails inviting them to redeem their complimentary North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapters starting the week of April 7. This Genesis authorized adapter gives Combined Charging System (CCS1) port GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 owners access to an additional 20,000 NACS DC fast chargers in the U.S., nearly doubling the size of the DC fast charging network.

Genesis is offering one DC fast-charging adapter per eligible vehicle at no cost to current U.S. owners who purchased or leased their vehicle on or before January 31, 2025. To claim a complimentary adapter, customers must have an active MyGenesis Account and must opt-in to receive email communications. This Genesis designed and authorized CCS-to-NACS adapter is essential for reliable charging at Tesla Superchargers. Eligible owners must complete their redemption within 60 days of receiving the email invitation.

“At Genesis, we pride ourselves on providing customers with the best possible ownership experience,” said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. “By offering complimentary NACS adapters, we will make charging even more convenient for our current EV owners. This reinforces our commitment to treating every customer as our ‘son-nim,’ or honored guest.”

How to receive a complimentary fast-charging adapter:

1. Be the current owner of an eligible Genesis EV.

2. Have an active MyGenesis.com owner’s account and have opted into receiving emails.

3. Eligible, contactable owners will receive an email from Genesis to verify their information (shipping address, vehicle model, and vehicle model year) are correct.

4. Owners must review and confirm the adapter offer and adapter usage terms and conditions

5. If the owner agrees to the terms and conditions and if the shipping address and vehicle details are correct then the owner can click ‘Yes, the above information is correct’ and an adapter will be shipped to that address.

6. If the shipping address and vehicle details are not correct, owners can select ‘No, the above information is incorrect’ and will be directed to MyGenesis to update the owner’s shipping address. If an owner updates their address, it may take up to a week to receive a new redemption email.

7. Eligible owners will receive a confirmation email and a subsequent email containing a tracking number once the adapter has shipped.

SOURCE: Genesis