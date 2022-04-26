General Motors names KUKA a 2021 Supplier of the Year

This is the 6th time KUKA has received the award

GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

KUKA is extremely proud that our exceptional performance has been honored in this way. We want to take this opportunity of the 30th annual Supplier of the Year award to say a special thank you to General Motors for our long-standing, reliable business relationship. Mike LaRose, President and CEO KUKA Automotive group-America’s

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain

SOURCE: Kuka