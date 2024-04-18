General Motors names BASF a 2023 Supplier of the Year

This year's win marks the 17th time that BASF has been honored

BASF has been recognized by General Motors (GM) as a 2023 Supplier of the Year. This year’s win marks the 17th time that BASF has been honored with the Supplier of the Year award in the 32-year history of GM’s recognition program.

The Supplier of the Year celebrates global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s standards while providing innovative technologies and achieving some of the highest quality standards in the automotive industry. The awards were given during GM’s recent supplier event in Miami, Florida, USA.

“General Motors has been a great strategic partner for us,” said Uta Holzenkamp, president of the Coatings division of BASF, who was in Miami to receive the award on behalf of the company. “Our customers are at the center of everything that we do, and this award proves our alignment with GM and the strength of our many years of trust and collaboration.”

BASF’s Coatings division is a leading supplier of surface solutions, and supplies several different products to GM – from anti-corrosion surface treatments to a rainbow of brilliant topcoat colors and shiny clearcoats.

A global, cross-functional team from GM chooses the Supplier of the Year winners for their performance in categories such as Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care, and Aftersales and Logistics.

“We’re honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we’re pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what’s possible,” said Jeff Morrison, vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have to come expect.”

BASF’s award recognized the company’s effort to provide GM with the highest quality products and outstanding service. “BASF ranks very highly when measured by GM’s cultural priorities and business performance,” said Holzenkamp. “I want to thank GM for this incredible honor, and thank the BASF team for their hard work and passion to support GM to be successful.”

In total, 86 suppliers were recognized at the event.

