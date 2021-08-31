General Motors appoints Santiago Chamorro to lead GM South America

General Motors announced today Santiago Chamorro is appointed president and managing director of GM South America, effective immediately

Chamorro comes to the role with a clear mandate to lead the implementation of planned key investments for the future of GM’s operations in South America, as well as ramping up production as the industry emerges from the global semiconductor shortage and the COVID pandemic, said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president and president, GM International.

In his new role, Chamorro will report to Kiefer and will relocate from Michigan – where he held his most recent position as GM vice president, Global Connected Services – to São Paulo. Jeff Massimilla, GM executive director, Connected Customer and Mobility Services, replaces Chamorro.

“Santiago has a deep knowledge of our South American markets, as well as strong relationships through our global organization. This positions him well to continue to link our business in South America with GM’s global vision of the future,” said Kiefer. “Working with our strong local team in South America, I am confident that our business can continue to focus on our customers, and work with our partners to deliver sustainable and profitable business performance in the future under Santiago’s leadership.”

Chamorro said he is honored to be leading GM South America and looks forward to building on the business’ strong foundations.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to take on this new position as South America president and managing director,” said Chamorro. “I am looking forward to reconnecting with so many colleagues and partners as we drive the business forward in South America together. Combining our outstanding South America team and partners, with our winning portfolio and the factories resuming production, we have the right fundamentals to grow and sustain our strong position in the region.”

Chamorro held positions as president of GM Colmotores in Colombia; GM South America sales, service and marketing general manager; and GM Brazil CEO.

In his most recent position as vice president of Global Connected Services, his teams focused on promoting GM’s vision for innovative connected vehicle technologies and leading industry transformation while serving GM customers. Today, GM provides OnStar and Connected Services to 22 million customers worldwide.

