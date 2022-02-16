General Dynamics Land Systems adds GM Defense to team for OMFV competition

Collaboration bolsters bid for U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle

General Dynamics Land Systems, a global leader in innovative technology and next-generation ground combat solutions, announced today that GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, is joining its project team for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) competition.

“Our team continues to grow stronger and gain momentum as we aggressively push to provide this important capability for the Army,” said Don Kotchman, General Dynamics Land Systems vice president and general manager of U.S. Operations. “This collaboration with commercial powerhouse GM Defense brings together world-class capabilities from both companies to meet the future needs of the U.S. Soldier operating in a multidomain environment.”

Aligned with the Army’s phased philosophy for the OMFV competition, General Dynamics Land Systems has implemented digital engineering processes, artificial intelligence and modular open electronic architecture into its concept for the program.

“We’re very excited to be joining General Dynamics Land Systems’ established and highly experienced OMFV program team,” said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. “I see tremendous synergies as we seek to leverage our core capabilities in integrated vehicles, power and propulsion and mobility and autonomy to support the OMFV program. We look forward to collaborating with a great company such as General Dynamics Land Systems, as we combine and leverage our advanced technologies, digital design expertise and manufacturing scale to help produce the most capable infantry fighting vehicle for the U.S. Army warfighter.”

GM Defense joins AeroVironment, Applied Intuition and General Dynamics Mission Systems as core members of General Dynamics Land Systems’ OMFV team.

SOURCE: General Motors