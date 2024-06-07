Geely Yinhe Starship wins Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024

Recently, Geely Yinhe Starship, the new technology flagship SUV, has won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024, showcasing Geely Design’s dedication to high-value design

Recently, Geely Yinhe Starship, the new technology flagship SUV, has won the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2024, showcasing Geely Design’s dedication to high-value design.

The Red Dot Award, a prestigious award in global design, sets stringent standards for product innovation and aesthetics. This achievement is a testament to the Yinhe Starship’s exceptional qualities and international recognition for originality and innovation.

The Red Dot Award emphasizes innovation, which aligns with Geely. Gan Jiayue, CEO of Geely Auto Group, expressed at the Beijing Auto Show, “Adhering to originality and innovation is the only way for Chinese auto brands to lead, gain respect, and create value to compete globally.”

Geely Yinhe Starship adapts a unique layout of Water, Yacht, and Shore, bringing natural landscapes into the cabin. The wing doors can open to the maximum extent, breaking the boundaries of the vehicle; AI intelligent seats and AI flying devices can autonomously drive outside the cabin, further integrating interior and exterior spaces. Additionally, a series of intelligent interaction designs, such as AI digital assistants, AI spatial computing, satellite communication, and boundaryless AI intelligent audio, help the Galaxy Starship transcend virtual reality, allowing users to feel immersed in the vastness of world inside the vehicle.

In the future, Geely Design remains committed to pioneering technological advancements with original designs inspired by culture, elevating global aesthetics, and shaping an innovative era of smart mobility.

SOURCE: Geely