Geely unleashes the Boyue X

Geely Auto launched the latest iteration of the brand’s immensely popular smart compact SUV, the Boyue X, on the Chinese market

Geely Auto launched the latest iteration of the brand’s immensely popular smart compact SUV, the Boyue X, on the Chinese market. The Boyue X upholds the traditions which have made the Boyue model line one of the most popular Chinese SUVs in the world whilst adding visual and technological improvements to cement its place as leader of its segment.

An all-new look

The most noticeable update with the Boyue X is the model’s use of Geely’s latest “Vision Starburst“ design expression. The new Boyue X is the first SUV from Geely Auto to adopt the avant-garde design which was first shown on the Vision Concept. From the front, surrounded by sharp air intakes, an X shaped “Starburst” grille is formed endowing a burst of youthful and dynamic energy to the model’s appearance.

From the side, 19-inch Continental tires paired with a five-spoke blacked out rims sit in contrast to the burnt orange highlights found across the vehicle’s air intake, underskirt, and brakes, supporting the Bo Yue X’s sporty stance. In addition, Crystal Eye LED headlamps and a silver side highlight shaped like a taut bow help the Boyue X achieve a streamlined visual aesthetic.

With a brain to match

Continuing the Boyue’s tradition of being the smartest SUV in its segment, comprehensive upgrades have been made to the Boyue X’s ‘brain’. The model’s smart cockpit hosts Geely’s new Milky Way OS which utilizes a new generation E02 high-performance infotainment panel CPU chip. The Boyue X is the first mass-production model that comes equipped with Baidu’s independently developed Honghu automotive grade intelligent voice AI chip and platform.

Empowering Boyue X’s suite of assisted driving technologies is Mobileye 4th generation EyeQ4 chip. With its enhanced “brain”, the Boyue X intelligent cockpit offers its users industry-leading HMI experience. To provide users with a highly customizable premium interior experience, the Boyue X comes with programmable interior lighting and a luxurious 12-speaker BOSE sound system. In addition, Geely has teamed up with Tencent, Huawei, Baidu, and other technology ecological partners to improve external APP performance and compatibility on the Boyue X intelligent cockpit system.

And powerful, yet efficient heart

Providing users with a reliable dynamic performance experience, the Boyue X uses Geely Auto’s award winning 1.8L turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder engine matched to an ultra-efficient 7-speed wet DCT gearbox. Geely’s 1.8TD engine provides a maximum 135kW power and 300 N•m of torque. The matching 7-DCT gearbox offers an ultra-high transmission efficiency of 97%. The time-tested dynamic powertrain duo allows the Boyue X to achieve a fuel consumption rating of 7.7L per 100km.

Speaking at the launch event, Geely Auto Group CEO, Jerry Gan Jiayue, said “Our passion is to continuously raise the value of Chinese cars and bring Geely to the world. The launch of Boyue X further enriches Geely’s product portfolio and raises the bar for Chinese brands around the world. As a user-oriented company, we’ve wholehearted listened to our users with open minds and offer them our most advanced technologies with open hearts.”

SOURCE: Geely