Geely Holding Group and Faraday Future sign a cooperation agreement

China’s largest privately owned automotive group, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) and Faraday Future (Faraday), a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company have jointly signed a framework cooperation agreement. The two sides will cooperate in technology and engineering support, and will explore the possibility of using OEM production services provided by Foxconn and Geely.

At the same time, Geely Holding has also become a minority investor in Faraday Future’s listing.

More details will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: Geely