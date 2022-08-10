Geely Automobile Holdings Limited total sales volume for July 2022 was 122,633 units total sales volume up 24% YOY

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (‘Geely Automobile’/the ‘Group’)(Stock code: 175) announce that the total sales volume of the Group during the month of July 2022 was 122,633 units, an increase of approximately 24% from the same period last year.

Save as the sales volume disclosed above, during the month of July 2022, 205 units of the Group’s LYNK & CO-branded vehicles were delivered to its subscription customers in the European market under its innovative subscription** model, and a total of 6,458 units of vehicle were delivered under its innovative subscription model for the first seven months of 2022.

