Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for May 2021 was 96,167 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of May 2021 was 96,167 units, a decrease of approximately 12% from the same period last year and down approximately 4% from April 2021. Of the total sales volume in May 2021, 6,284 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was up over twofold year-on-year to 10,384 units in the month of May 2021. During the month of May 2021, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 85,783 units, a decrease of around 19% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first five months of 2021 was 530,074 units, an increase of approximately 26% from the same period last year, achieving 35% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,530,000 units in 2021.

During the month of May 2021, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 36,639 units, 57,961 units and 1,567 units, respectively.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 18,059 units, up around 39% year-on-year.

SOURCE: Geely

