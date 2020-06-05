Geely Automobile Holding sales volume for May 2020 was 108,822 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced that the the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of May 2020 was 108,822 units, an increase of approximately 20% from the same period last year and up approximately 3% from April 2020. Of the total sales volume in May 2020, 6,101 units were new energy and electrified vehicles. The Group’s exports volume was down around 44% year-on-year to 3,099 units in the month of May 2020. During the month of May 2020, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 105,723 units, an increase of around 25% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first five months of 2020 was 420,317 units, a decrease of approximately 25% from the same period last year, and achieving 30% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,410,000 units in 2020.

During the month of May 2020, the total sales volumes of sedans, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) were 42,994 units, 63,602 units and 2,226 units, respectively. Sales of Geely Auto branded Bo Yue and Bo Yue PRO SUVs reached 20,051 units, ranking among the best selling SUVs on the market. The youthful and sporty Bin Yue achieved sales of 10,019 units, cementing its position in the compact SUV market.

During the same period, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 12,950 units, up 41% year-on-year and reaching the highest monthly sales volume level over the last six months.

SOURCE: Geely Auto