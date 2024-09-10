Geely Auto reinforces its high value global strategy by unveiling its pure electrified products at Automechanika Frankfurt

Geely Auto, an innovative global automaker, made a strong impression at Automechanika, Frankfurt by showcasing its latest electrified products designed for global markets

Geely Auto, an innovative global automaker, made a strong impression at Automechanika, Frankfurt by showcasing its latest electrified products designed for global markets. With participants from 175 countries, the world’s leading trade fair, Automechanika Frankfurt, officially kicked off on September 10.

“As an inclusive, surprising and uplifting brand, Geely inspires individuals to “See the World in Full”. We are not just making cars, we’re creating a better way of living, elevating the mobility experience without compromise.” said Victor Yang, Senior Vice President of Geely Holding Group at Automechanika. “Today is not only the global debut of the EX5 but also a testament to Geely’s commitment to expanding into markets worldwide, including Norway, Australia, Thailand, and Indonesia.”

The EX5, unveiling on the global stage for the first time at Automechanika, quickly became a focal point for car enthusiasts and media, drawing large crowds eager to catch a glimpse and take photos. The EX5 has been intended for the global market from the outset, built on the Geely Electric Architecture (GEA) and featuring a minimalist design that appeals to users worldwide. It is also available in both left-hand and right-hand drive versions, meeting the regulatory requirements of 89 countries. Designed to lead its segment in the world’s largest EV market, the EX5 stands out with more space, superior driving dynamics, and an enhanced ride experience.

Alongside the EX5, two other models from Geely—the E8 and Xingyuan—also drew significant attention at Automechanika. The E8, the flagship pure electric sedan, features the world’s first mass-produced integrated luminous front face, created with patented “micro hole laser engraving” technology. Notably, the E8 has achieved a collection of prestigious honors, including the 2024 A’ Design Award Platinum, IDA Design Award, IF Design Award, Muse Design Award, and Red Dot Award. These accolades place it at the pinnacle of global design, earning worldwide recognition for its high-value design.

The Xingyuan showcased at this exhibition, is an A0-class pure electric small SUV that expands Geely’s lineup of high-value electrified products. It features an independent suspension system for enhanced ride comfort and comes in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, offering a maximum driving range of up to 410 km.

These three models that Geely has brought to Frankfurt provide a major boost to the company’s accelerating its global entry into the mainstream new energy vehicle market, reinforcing its commitment to creating a sustainable future and a better world for all. This momentum is further evidenced by Geely’s significant expansion in overseas markets, which underscores its unwavering dedication to globalization. In the first half of the year, Geely’s presence in key markets, including the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, has been significantly strengthened through the launch of 12 high-value products in 30 overseas markets.

Geely has evolved from simply exporting from China to the world to developing vehicles through global collaboration, aiming to provide users with the most advanced, high-quality products and experiences available.The accessibility and popularity of Geely’s high-value electrified products are helping markets worldwide achieve their ambitions for rapid electrification.

SOURCE: Geely