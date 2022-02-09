Gamma Technologies announces strategic growth investment from Insight Partners

Gamma Technologies, LLC. (GT), a global leader and innovator in integrated multi-physics system simulation software, today announced a strategic investment from New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners

Gamma Technologies, LLC. (GT), a global leader and innovator in integrated multi-physics system simulation software, today announced a strategic investment from New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, Insight Partners. Insight Partners joins existing investors TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, and Cove Hill Partners, a long-term oriented private equity firm. At the same time, TA is also making a significant new investment in the business.

Founded in 1994, GT is dedicated to building the most advanced system simulation tools, complemented with state-of-the-art software solutions that provide major productivity improvements for customers. GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, an industry-leading computer-aided engineering (CAE) system simulation software. GT-SUITE features a comprehensive library of predictive, physics-based models for engineers across a wide variety of industries, including mobility and transportation (automotive, marine, rail, aerospace), energy and industrial machinery. The pioneering user community of GT deploys GT-SUITE across all stages of product development, ranging from fast conceptual design to detailed system and component analyses, optimization studies and root cause investigations impacting performance, efficiency and costs.

GT also offers GT-SUITE Apps designed for enhanced simulation capabilities for specific applications. This includes GT-AutoLion, an industry-leading electrochemical and thermo-structural battery simulation software used by cell manufacturers and vehicle OEMs to predict performance, degradation and safety for mainstream and emerging battery technologies.

“GT is the clear leader in multi-scale, multi-physics system simulation software and offers the most technically advanced tools for modern simulation challenges, including in emerging domains like electric and electrified vehicles,” said Henry Frankievich, Principal at Insight Partners. “We are excited to invest in GT at this moment in their growth and look forward to partnering with TA and Cove Hill as GT continues its path of industry-leading innovation.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome Insight Partners as an investor in Gamma Technologies,” said Dimple Shah, President and CEO of GT. “During our partnership with TA and Cove Hill, we have established our leadership in system simulation software and enjoyed consistent growth, expanding our high-quality customer base. Moving ahead, we will continue to work closely with our investors, leveraging their guidance and support to accelerate our strategic initiatives in technology research, product development and market expansion centered around customer success.”

TA, which first invested in GT in 2015, remains the company’s largest shareholder; Insight Partners and Cove Hill, an investor since 2018, will each be significant minority shareholders.

“Since our initial investment in 2015, Gamma Technologies has solidified itself as an industry leader, driving significant product innovation and expanding into emerging markets,” said Hythem El-Nazer, a Managing Director at TA and member of the GT Board of Directors. “Building on this momentum, we believe the company is positioned for continued success. We are excited to make a further investment in GT and look forward to deepening our collaboration with the management team, Cove Hill, and now Insight Partners as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation.”

“GT’s market-leading simulation software helps its customers drive meaningful innovation across several important sectors of the global economy,” said Dan May, Managing Director at Cove Hill. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the GT team, TA, and Insight to keep building on that track-record of industry impact.”

SOURCE: Gamma Technologies