GAC paves way to Australian market entry with AION debut at Mobility Live 2024

On October 30, GAC made a debut at MOBILITY LIVE 2024, marking the first appearance of its AION V electric SUV in Australia and revealing plans to enter the market in mid-2025. This move underscores GAC’s commitment to tapping into Australia’s demand for electric vehicles and establishing its AION and GAC MOTOR brands in the region. The brand name “AION” combines “AI” and “ON,” meaning “AI ON THE ROAD”, merging love and intelligence to bring Australian customers a joyful and intelligent all-electric driving experience.

At Mobility Live Australia 2024, GAC spotlighted the AION V, its flagship electric model. Known for advanced technology and eco-friendly design, the AION V fully complies with Australian regulatory standards, paving the way for the brand’s entry.

Alongside the SUV, GAC introduced two charging solutions: an intelligent home charger for residential use and the A480 ultra-fast charger for highways and urban hubs, addressing infrastructure gaps.

Australia as a strategic market for GAC’s global expansion

With over a million vehicles and growth potential, Australia presents a lucrative opportunity for GAC to extend its global reach. GAC’s 2025 entry plans align with Australia’s growing EV demand and electrification goals.

The brand is in its preparatory phase, laying groundwork through dealer recruitment, channel development, and service system establishment. With global experience in 70 countries and regions, GAC is positioned to overcome logistical challenges posed by fluctuating global shipping capacities. Supply chain risk management and real-time delivery monitoring will ensure smooth availability in Australia.

Positioning for long-term success

A sustainable strategy will rely on more than pricing. GAC will focus on brand value, product innovation, and local market integration, building lasting relationships with Australian consumers and positioning AION as a household name.

GAC’s brand is rooted in the synergy of technology and craftsmanship, aiming to deliver not just cars, but a travel experience that genuinely serves Australian consumers. The company welcomes potential partners who share this vision to explore cooperation opportunities in the Australian market. As a leading automaker in China, GAC’s global expansion plan positions Australia as a key market for its international business, laying the foundation for GAC’s long-term growth in the Southern Hemisphere.

