GAC Aion launches in Hong Kong, marking a new chapter in GAC Group’s global expansion

On January 28th, GAC AION celebrated the grand opening of its first showroom in Hong Kong, marking the brand’s official entry into the market. The brand launch event in Kowloon Bay featured the introduction of new energy vehicles, including AION Y Plus, Hyper SSR, and Hyper HT, presenting a technological feast of ‘Tech GAC’. Distinguished guests, including government officials and leaders of GAC AION and GAC International attended the launch event, witnessing the debut of GAC AION in the Hong Kong market.

During the opening ceremony, Wei Haigang, General Manager of GAC International expressed the company’s commitment to providing the best technology and models to Hong Kong consumers. Gu Huinan, General Manager of GAC AION, introduced the company’s development history, core technological innovations, then emphasized the importance of Hong Kong as a crucial point in their global strategy.

Subsequently, Zhang Zhenguo, General Manager of GAC AION in Hong Kong, unveiled AION Y Plus, set to enter the market in May, boasting a First-Class Cabin and a 490-kilometer NEDC standard range. The model addresses consumer demands for ample space, featuring an upgraded trunk to accommodate three large suitcases.

Alongside the AION Y Plus, the Hyper SSR and Hyper HT were featured in the showrom. Hyper SSR is known as the “First Chinese Supercar.” Equipped with front and rear double wishbone suspension, three motors, and a peak total power of 900kW, it achieves exceptional handling. Hyper HT, a 5-seat high-end electric SUV, boasts spacious interior space, with a maximum trunk volume of 1802L.

Furthermore, the event highlighted GAC AION’s technological achievements, including X-Soul Architecture, the upgraded NDA system, Magazine Battery, Quark Electric Drive, AEP3.0 platform, and more.

Currently, Hong Kong is actively undertaking diverse measures for decarbonization and there is a steady rise in new energy vehicle purchases. GAC AION plans to open six showrooms within the year, offering competitive products and services to meet the rising demand. Additionally, the company will invest in 1000V ultra-fast charging stations to combat charging infrastructure shortages, targeting 300 public charging stations by 2028.

Hong Kong serves as a an integral part of GAC Group’s global layout. Using the Hong Kong market as a starting point, GAC AION will expedite the overseas layout of new energy vehicles, advance GAC Group’s internationalization process, and contribute to the realization of the “Trillion GAC” blueprint. Simultaneously, GAC AION is committed to driving the worldwide growth of the new energy industry.

