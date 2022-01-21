FUSO launches the new Euro VI-compliant lineup for the Taiwanese market, achieves 30 consecutive years of market dominance

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, is pleased to announce the official launch of the new Euro VI-compatible lineup of light-, medium- and heavy-duty FUSO trucks for the Taiwanese market

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen), is pleased to announce the official launch of the new Euro VI-compatible lineup of light-, medium- and heavy-duty FUSO trucks for the Taiwanese market. An event celebrating the new range of vehicles took place at the Tainan Airport on December 23rd, 2021.

The new Super Great for the Taiwanese market now comes with the powerful OM470 common-rail engine and the ShiftPilot AMT system for a smooth driving experience. Compared to the Euro V Super Great, this new heavy-duty truck for Taiwan delivers 13% more horsepower and 10% more torque. The vehicle comes with essential safety features such as the Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) as standard, as well as Sideguard Assist as an option. The revamped medium-duty Fighter truck also comes with advanced safety features (LDWS, AEBS) as well as a more ergonomic cabin to reduce driver fatigue. The Canter line-up, which is the best-selling of all FUSO truck segments within Taiwan, also has seen important upgrades. Ranging from 3.5 tons to 8.55 tons, the Taiwanese lineup of light-duty trucks now includes a 7.9 ton model added following customer demand.

Taiwan has been extremely vital for the FUSO brand over the past decades, currently representing the second largest international market. Sales have been strong despite the challenging global economic situation. In 2021, FUSO achieved the status of the top-selling commercial vehicle brand for the 30th consecutive year with a share of market of 33.6%. In particular, the light-duty segment remains FUSO’s strongest; the number of Canters registered in the GVW 5 ton segment saw a 45% increase in 2021 compared to 2020. Across all segments, 28% more FUSO vehicles were registered in 2021 over the previous year.

SOURCE: Fuso