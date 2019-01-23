Further ‘Best Buy’ category wins for Suzuki at the What Car? Awards

Following its success last year, the Suzuki Celerio has again been awarded a ‘Best Buy’ accolade at the 2019 What Car? Awards held in London on 22nd January. At £8,999, the SZ2 model was comprehensively judged by the editorial team and announced as the best overall model in its City Car price bracket for less than £9,000. The Ignis SZ5 Hybrid 2WD was also awarded as the Best Small SUV for less than £15,000 having previously won the Magazines ‘True Mpg’ award in 2018.

Readers of What Car? regularly ask the team to assist with advice on their next new car and in the case of needing something small, cheap to buy and run and also easy to drive, Celerio and Ignis are very high on the list.

Commenting at the awards, Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? said “Suzuki has a long history of producing small cars and SUVs, and this experience shows in the quality of the models in its current range. The Celerio is a car that makes you ask a simple question: ‘Why pay more?’ It’s well equipped, spacious and very frugal. For the money, there really is nothing which can touch it, while the Ignis offers SUV style for small hatchback money”

Commenting further, Steve Huntingford said: “Fun and frugal are two words which aptly describe the Ignis. Indeed, it remains the most economical car we’ve ever tested, returning 59.6mpg in our True MPG test. Suzuki’s reliability record is outstanding, too, so every journey in the Ignis should be trouble-free”.

Celerio SZ2 is now fitted with Suzuki’s higher technology Dualjet 1.0-litre petrol engine as standard offering greater flexibility and the price remains at £8,999. The higher specification SZ3 Dualjet is available for £10,499.

In summary, Dualjet utilises twin fuel injectors for improved fuel economy and the engine design positions the injectors very close to the inlet valves which allows for a finer fuel atomisation (or mixture) offering greater on road flexibility. Tested under the latest WLTP regulation, Celerio Dualjet has a CO 2 emissions figure of 108g/km and a Combined fuel consumption figure of 58.8mpg.

Worth noting is that What Car? achieved just 1mpg less than this figure in their True Mpg testing and in the magazine’s recently published fuel efficiency results, Suzuki has three models in the top 10 which are Ignis (first place) Celerio (second place) and Baleno (sixth place).

SOURCE: Suzuki