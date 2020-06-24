Full of excitement: New Vauxhall Mokka electric and energetic

Electric plus emission-free plus energetic equals the new Vauxhall Mokka. The British Brand now reveals the second generation of its compact bestseller, a powerful, completely new Mokka that perfectly combines fun and modernity. It is capable of zero emission electric driving, it is highly efficient and more compact than ever – perfectly tuned for the town and motorway.

“New Mokka is the start of a new direction for the Vauxhall Brand. A bold new design with elements like Vauxhall Vizor and Pure Panel that will become part of signature look for future models. It also encompasses everything that Vauxhall will define in the future. Fully electric from launch and packed with innovative technologies bringing the best of automotive mobility to all. Vauxhall may be Britain’s oldest car manufacturer but with New Mokka it is defining itself to lead in an exciting and innovative future,” said Stephen Norman, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors.

Despite a slightly longer wheelbase (+2 mm), the new Vauxhall Mokka is 12.5 cm shorter than the previous generation while offering its five passengers a similar loading space of up to 350 litres in its luggage compartment. Its total length of only 4.15 metres makes it super-easy to manoeuvre and park in urban and suburban areas. The design of the new Mokka surprises with stunning proportions and captivating precision from its overall, bold looks characterised by short overhangs and a well-planted, wide stance, down to the smallest detail. The newcomer also stands out as the first model that features the future Brand face and next generation fully digital cockpit: the Vauxhall Vizor and the Vauxhall Pure Panel, respectively. Neither analogic displays nor fancy, useless decorative animations: The experience is clear and clean, the information provided is focused on what is really needed. Detoxed. The horizontally stretched instrument panel integrates two widescreen displays; the one in front of the driver is up to 12 inches in size. However, to allow intuitive usage and the driver’s continuous focus on the road, Vauxhall designers kept control buttons for essential functions, avoiding hazardous exploration into sub-menus.

The new Mokka continues Vauxhall’s tradition of opening up innovative technologies from upper classes to a wide range of buyers. These include advanced systems such as ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), with Stop and Go function will enable the driver to endure traffic jams in a light-hearted, cool way: the electric Mokka-e can automatically adjust its speed to that of the preceding vehicle without requiring any operation on the brake or the accelerator. In addition, an Active Lane Positioning system automatically keeps the new Mokka in the centre of a lane. The lighting system too offers premium-class technologies with the adaptive and therefore glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light with 14 elements, unique in the category. All Mokka model variants come standard with LED headlights at the front and rear, an electric parking brake as well as traffic sign recognition. A 180-degree panoramic rear-view camera is also available.

The new Mokka is based on a new version of the company’s highly efficient multi-energy platform CMP (Common Modular Platform). This lightweight and efficient modular system offers maximum flexibility in vehicle development and allows the use of a purely battery-electric drive as well as internal combustion engines. The customer has the choice. The engineering team has particularly worked on significant weight reduction on one hand, saving up to 120 kg vs the previous generation, and enhancing the body stiffness on the other, gaining up to 30% torsional stiffness in the case of the electric version with its low-mounted, integrated battery structure. The benefits are obvious: the new Mokka consumes substantially less energy, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

For the first time in Vauxhall’s history, the new Mokka will be available from the first day with an all-electric variant. Driving the Mokka-e combines emission-free operation with an exhilarating experience. The electric motor delivers 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Newton metres of maximum torque, immediately available from a standing start. Fast reactions, agility and dynamics are among the outstanding characteristics. Drivers can choose between three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport – for a good balance or the most fun, depending on their preferences. The top speed is electronically limited to 93mph to preserve the energy stored in the 50 kWh battery and the range. A 100 kW DC fast-charging system allowing charging 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes is standard equipment. The Vauxhall Mokka-e has a purely battery-electric range of up to 201 miles according to WLTP1 in Normal mode, while the Eco mode supports the driver in achieving the maximum possible range. Whether wall box, high-speed charging or cable solution for the household socket: The new Mokka-e is ready for all charging options, from single-phase to three-phase at 11 kW. It is also covered by an eight-year warranty for the battery.

Customers can look forward to a very energetic, fun and agile new generation Mokka. It will be on sale from late summer 2020 and available in Retailers from early 2021. The newcomer will also be offered with particularly efficient diesel and petrol engines.

Clear structure: New Vauxhall brand face and cockpit design

In the second generation, the Mokka’s name is again simply Mokka, just like at its debut in 2012. “Bold and pure is our consistent mantra”, says Vauxhall MD Stephen Norman. For the first time at Vauxhall, the model name proudly spreads out in the centre of the rear panel, using a new, precisely chiselled techy font. When the first Mokka was launched, it surprised with its compact dimensions and tough appearance. The new Mokka is even more compact and robust, in a highly progressive way: extra efficient, pure and bold, with dramatically shorter overhangs (-61 mm in the front, -66 mm in the rear), 10 additional millimetres in width and a visually stretched silhouette for perfect proportions. Its compact size and general appearance make the 18-inch wheels look more impressively powerful than ever.

The Mokka is also the first model to show Vauxhall’s new, unmistakable brand front fascia: the Vauxhall Vizor. Extending across the entire front of the vehicle below the bonnet, the Vauxhall Vizor is an elegant module that horizontally frames brand features such as the latest-generation IntelliLux LED® matrix headlights and the typical wing signature of the LED daytime running lights, proudly punctuated in its centre by the legendary Vauxhall Griffin. The Vauxhall Vizor invented by the team around design chief Mark Adams will featured on all of the Brand’s models throughout the 2020s.

“Bold and Pure, this is what Vauxhall’s design of the future will look like. The new Mokka shows athletic proportions combined with precisely structured, flowing surfaces. We have developed this philosophy to create a Design with progressive Bold personality combined with Purity”, explained Vauxhall Design Vice President, Mark Adams.

This philosophy continues in the interior, where the anchor is the Pure Panel, which repeats the design intention of the Vauxhall Vizor. Two wide screens of up to 10 and 12 inches in size welcome the occupants; the central display is deliberately tilted to the driver and the air vents are pushed to the background to enhance a focused experience. The Pure Panel provides the latest technologies and most important information for the driver, while all irritating visual stimuli are absent. The design of the centre console too has been impressively cleaned up: thanks to the electronic parking brake as well as the new electric gear lever, no protruding element disturbs the purity of its design. All controls and modules are elegantly integrated.

Leader in the segment: Vauxhall lighting technology and high-tech assistance systems

The new Mokka arrives in the B-segment with top innovations that until recently have only been available in the luxury class. Vauxhall is a leader in lighting technology. All Mokka variants are equipped with latest generation LED lights – from daytime running lights in typical Vauxhall graphics to front fog lights. An absolute highlight in this segment is the adaptive IntelliLux LED® matrix headlights with a total of 14 elements. As with the Vauxhall Insignia, Vauxhall Astra and the new Vauxhall Corsa, the lighting system enables driving on permanent high beam. In order to not glare their drivers, the individual LED elements can get off or deem down in milliseconds to “cut” oncoming vehicles or vehicles driving in front out of the light cone – nobody is dazzled yet Mokka passengers experience stadium-like illumination. In the rear, the choice for LED-only technology has allowed designers to go for very thin, stretched lights enhancing the feeling of precision and quality.

Exceptionally comfortable: Vauxhall seating technology and top networking

Excellent seating engineering is par excellence typical of Vauxhall. Various six-way ergonomic seats are available, which are individually adjustable. A sporty Alcantara and a classic full leather interior are both orderable – highly unusual for a vehicle in the B-segment. The crowning glory is the heated leather seat with perforated surface and massage function for the driver

The driver and front-seat passenger can place their smartphones in the storage tray provided in the centre console. Compatible telephones recharge here inductively (wireless). A rubber mat prevents the devices from sliding around. The new infotainment range perfectly networks and entertains Mokka drivers and passengers. Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi systems with a 7-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-line system Multimedia Navi Pro with a high-resolution 10-inch colour touchscreen are available. The monitors are integral with the new Pure Panel from Vauxhall and ideally positioned towards the driver.

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible multimedia systems feature integrated voice control. The new Mokka also offers the VauxhallConnect service. LIVE navigation2 with real-time traffic information, plus a direct link to breakdown assistance and eCall make journeys even more relaxing for drivers and passengers. If the airbags or seatbelt tensioners deploy in an accident, eCall contacts the local Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) automatically.