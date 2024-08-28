From Beverly Hills to Newport Beach: the Bugatti Tourbillon dazzles in California

After a captivating week in Monterey, the Bugatti Tourbillon¹ embarked on an exclusive journey across Southern California, completing its first stretch on US soil

After a captivating week in Monterey, the Bugatti Tourbillon¹ embarked on an exclusive journey across Southern California, completing its first stretch on US soil. The latest hyper sports car from Molsheim made a series of carefully chosen appearances, offering enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience its engineering excellence and fine craftsmanship up close. Up next, Europe and the renowned Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille.

Making its way through Los Angeles and Malibu, the Tourbillon explored the Californian cities’ diverse landscapes. From the sweeping views of Elysian Park overlooking the bustling city to the iconic palm-lined streets of Beverly Hills, the car captured the essence of LA’s dynamic spirit. Amongst the famous West Hollywood Hills and along the sprawling Malibu beaches, the Tourbillon reflected the duality of the county. Merging timeless elegance with unparalleled performance, the Tourbillon echoes the contrast of LA itself.

A drive along the Pacific Coast Highway took Bugatti and the Tourbillon to the LA suburb of Beverly Hills, where the all-new hyper sports car made a stop at Bugatti Beverly Hills. As an official Partner of Excellence, the dealership in the heart of luxury and glamour provided the perfect setting for Bugatti customers and enthusiasts – who were drawn by the Tourbillon’s seamless blend of performance and elegance – to gather to admire the result of the French marque’s craft.

The Tourbillon captivated the city of stars, moving from the prestigious Bugatti Beverly Hills dealership to take the spotlight at an exclusive event at Nobu Los Angeles, and at an intimate gathering at Soho House in West Hollywood. Designed for eternity and shaped for speed, the Tourbillon impressed the guests with its sense of timelessness and exquisite design, reflecting 115 years of Bugatti heritage.

In Newport Beach, the Tourbillon took center stage as a surprise addition to the Bugatti Newport Beach dealership’s Bugatti-themed Super Car Show. Accompanied by Bugatti models past and present, and nestled among some of the most luxurious properties and scenic drives, the Tourbillon’s time in the coastal city of Orange County offered a fitting finale for a masterpiece of sophistication. A final stop for the Tourbillon that allowed customers and the general public to take in the incomparable beauty of the new Bugatti hyper sports car.

Leaving the United States, the Tourbillon roadshow through California served as a grand farewell before the car continued its tour across the world, returning to France first. Each stop emphasized the Tourbillon’s timeless elegance and giving those in close proximity a glimpse of its unrivalled performance and the visceral awe-inspiring experience that it will deliver. From the opulence of Beverly Hills to the coastal elegance of Newport Beach, the Californian roadshow provided an unforgettable and emotive experience for all who encountered Bugatti’s newest creation.

“The Tourbillon already managed to illuminate the exciting Monterey Car Week, but during its trip across Southern California, the Bugatti Tourbillon has captured the hearts of enthusiasts throughout the US. The roadshow offered a unique backdrop for us to showcase our commitment to unparalleled design and engineering. As we resume the Tourbillon’s expedition across Europe, we will continue to offer Bugatti customers and fans around the world the chance to witness the future of hyper sports cars firsthand.” Hendrik Malinowks

Managing Director of Bugatti

1 Tourbillon: This model is currently not subject to directive 1999/94/EC, as type approval has not yet been granted.

