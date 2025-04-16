Free2move enhances electromobility in Amsterdam by incorporating the Opel Mokka electric into its car sharing fleet

New addition strengthens Free2move’s 100% electric fleet in the Dutch capital

Free2move, a global leader in mobility services, is expanding its sustainable carsharing offer in the Netherlands with the integration of 50 fully electric Opel Mokka electric vehicles in Amsterdam. With this move, Free2move reinforces its commitment to providing flexible, accessible and environmentally responsible transportation solutions in one of Europe’s most forward-thinking cities.

The Opel Mokka electric, equipped with a 100% electric powertrain and state-of-the-art technology, offers an ideal option for urban mobility. Perfectly suited for both short trips and longer city journeys, the Mokka electric combines performance, comfort, and energy efficiency – making it a valuable addition to Free2move’s Amsterdam fleet. With this expansion, Free2move further strengthens its presence in the Dutch market, meeting the growing demand for greener mobility choices.

Instant access via the Free2move app and a seamless experience with Digital Charging

All 50 Opel Mokka electric vehicles are available through the Free2move app, enabling users to locate, reserve, and unlock effortlessly. Flexible rental options, ranging from per-minute to hourly and daily rates, cater to diverse mobility needs. The integrated Digital Charging feature provides a more efficient and intelligent way to recharge electric vehicles across the entire fleet. Users can start charging directly from the app, eliminating the need for physical charging cards. Charging stations are displayed in real-time, showing availability, connector types, and maximum charging power. With station locations visible on the map, users can easily plan their route, choose where to park, and end their rental while charging – minimizing parking stress and maximizing convenience. This update also significantly expands the number of accessible charging stations, making sustainable driving in Amsterdam even easier.

Driving the future of clean urban mobility

As part of its mission to reduce urban congestion and emissions, Free2move continues to expand and diversify its fleet with electric and low-emission models. In addition to the new Opel Mokka electric, the Amsterdam fleet includes a broad selection of vehicles tailored to different mobility needs – from compact city cars like Peugeot e-208 to the versatile mid-sized Opel Corsa-e. Together, these models support both the daily routines of individual users and the city’s long-term sustainability objectives.

“We are excited to introduce 50 new Opel Mokka electric vehicles to the Amsterdam fleet, offering even more sustainable and flexible mobility solutions and driving the shift to electric transport. This is also a response to the expectations of our customers, who in a recent survey expressed a preference for this model in 60% of cases.” says Lotfi Louez, co-CEO at Free2move. “This collaboration with Opel allows us to offer vehicles that are perfectly aligned with customers’ needs, enhancing their overall experience with an easy-to-use charging experience, and is a first step towards the future inclusion of new models in the fleet. ”

“The Opel Mokka electric stands out as a benchmark in the electric compact SUV segment, combining bold design with advanced technology,” says Andres van der Kuil, Managing Director Opel Netherlands. “This expansion with Free2move underscores the Mokka electric’s growing role in sustainable urban transport. We look forward to supporting Free2move in Amsterdam and beyond.”

SOURCE: Stellantis