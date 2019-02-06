Fourth quarter and full year 2018 results

Total revenue of €218m (Q4 '17: €218m); continuing operations €174m (Q4 '17: €176m)

   February 6, 2019

Throughout this press release we make reference to continuing operations (TomTom excluding Telematics), discontinued operations (Telematics) and total operations (continuing & discontinued).

Financial summary fourth quarter 2018

  • Gross margin of 70% (Q4 ’17: 59%); continuing operations 67% (Q4 ’17: 55%)
  • Total EBITDA of €44m (Q4 ’17: €38m); continuing operations €28m (Q4 ’17: €19m)

Financial summary full year 2018

  • Total revenue of €861m (FY ’17: €903m); continuing operations €687m (FY ’17: €739m)
  • Gross margin of 71% (FY ’17: 63%); continuing operations 69% (FY ’17: 60%)
  • Total EBITDA of €214m (FY ’17: €158m); continuing operations €142m (FY ’17: €87m)
  • Net cash position of €252m (FY ’17: €121m)

Operational summary

  • TomTom sells Telematics business to Bridgestone for a purchase price of €910 million
  • Announced €750 million capital repayment
  • Collaboration with DENSO to develop an end-to-end autonomous driving system
  • Strong Automotive operational revenue growth
  • Automotive order intake exceeded €250 million
  • Extended Microsoft partnership; now also powering Bing Maps

