Fourth quarter and full year 2018 results

Throughout this press release we make reference to continuing operations (TomTom excluding Telematics), discontinued operations (Telematics) and total operations (continuing & discontinued).
Financial summary fourth quarter 2018
- Total revenue of €218m (Q4 ’17: €218m); continuing operations €174m (Q4 ’17: €176m)
- Gross margin of 70% (Q4 ’17: 59%); continuing operations 67% (Q4 ’17: 55%)
- Total EBITDA of €44m (Q4 ’17: €38m); continuing operations €28m (Q4 ’17: €19m)
Financial summary full year 2018
- Total revenue of €861m (FY ’17: €903m); continuing operations €687m (FY ’17: €739m)
- Gross margin of 71% (FY ’17: 63%); continuing operations 69% (FY ’17: 60%)
- Total EBITDA of €214m (FY ’17: €158m); continuing operations €142m (FY ’17: €87m)
- Net cash position of €252m (FY ’17: €121m)
Operational summary
- TomTom sells Telematics business to Bridgestone for a purchase price of €910 million
- Announced €750 million capital repayment
- Collaboration with DENSO to develop an end-to-end autonomous driving system
- Strong Automotive operational revenue growth
- Automotive order intake exceeded €250 million
- Extended Microsoft partnership; now also powering Bing Maps
