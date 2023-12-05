Four Ford vehicles earn 2024 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

Ford has earned four Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards – more than any other brand – for its fresh lineup of gas, hybrid and electric vehicles following a year of expert testing of nearly every new and redesigned vehicle available in the United States

Top honors from Kelley Blue Book, a leading industry buyer’s guide, go to:

Kelley Blue Book writes that the Ford F-150 – available in gas and hybrid models, in addition to the electric F-150 Lightning – “continues to exceed buyers’ expectations.” It’s the 10th straight year F-150 has earned Best Full-Size Truck Buy.

KBB.com also notes that Maverick, available in gas and hybrid models, “provides light-duty pickup goodness in an attractive package with multiple personalities,” and that Expedition, “boasts … things you would not expect from a full-size SUV,” and that F-150 Lightning “takes convenience to new heights by providing in-bed [Pro Power Onboard], allowing you to cook on the go with a powered-up crockpot en route to your in-laws.”

The annual Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards are based on the analysis of vehicle-related data that includes pricing, consumer reviews and ratings, five-year cost to own information – including depreciation, insurance, maintenance, financing, fuel, fees and taxes for new cars – plus consumer reviews and ratings and vehicle sales information.

SOURCE: Ford