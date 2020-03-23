Ford temporarily suspends production in India, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam in response to coronavirus

Ford Motor Company is temporarily suspending vehicle and engine production at its International Markets Group (IMG) manufacturing sites in response to the growing impact of the coronavirus.

The IMG production suspensions began Saturday, March 21, and will continue for several weeks depending on the pandemic situation, national restrictions, supplier constraints and dealer stock requirements.

“The health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, partners and communities is our highest priority,” said Mark Ovenden, president, International Markets Group. “We are continuing to act in real time and taking added safety measures by temporarily halting production at our manufacturing sites in the international markets.”

While Ford will continue to monitor the situation, the company is adjusting its original IMG production schedule and will temporarily suspend production market-by-market. The last working day per market is as follows:

March 21: India — Chennai Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Engine Plant and Chennai Engine Plant.

— Chennai Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Engine Plant and Chennai Engine Plant. March 26: Vietnam — Ford Vietnam Limited Haiduong Assembly Plant.

— Ford Vietnam Limited Haiduong Assembly Plant. March 27: Thailand — Ford Motor Company (Thailand) Limited.

— Ford Motor Company (Thailand) Limited. March 27: South Africa – Silverton Assembly Plant (Pretoria) and Struandale Engine Plant (Port Elizabeth).

The measures announced today follow actions previously announced by Ford, including the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production in North America, Europe and South America. Ford also is requiring employees to work remotely unless they are performing a business-critical job that requires being onsite. The company’s working remotely policy will continue until further notice in a continued effort to help contain the virus. Precautionary measures are being taken to protect the safety of the small number of employees who are unable to work from home.

“In these extraordinary times, we must come together to put our people first,” Ovenden said. “We will continue working across our region to explore additional protocols and procedures to help prevent the spread of the virus and define new work practices to lessen its effects wherever we can.”

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company