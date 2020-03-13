Ford statement on Coronavirus epidemic

Ford’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

Thankfully, the effect of the coronavirus on Ford employees so far has been very limited. In recent days, though, we concluded the issue has taken on a different dimension – and are continuing to act in real time to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work.

Therefore, starting Monday, 16 March 2020, we are instructing much of our global workforce – except those in business-critical roles that cannot be done away from Ford facilities – to work remotely until further notice. The action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business.

This action includes the Ford of Britain Communications & Public Affairs team which will be working remotely until further notice.

Name Title Email Landline

(redirected to mobile until further notice) Mobile John Gardiner Public Affairs executive director jgardin2@ford.com 01268 402117 +49 1520 934 1079 Oliver Rowe Product Affairs manager orowe@ford.com 01268 402013 07802 677983 Dan Alcock Press officer, CVs & Performance dalcock2@ford.com 01268 401995 07860 911465 Christian Brown Press officer, Passenger cars cbrow559@ford.com 01268 402051 07860 913913 Len Keen Press officer, Technical and Fleets lkeen@ford.com 01268 402052 07803 055408 Poppy McKenzie-Smith Press officer, Corporate pmcken14@ford.com 01268 402146 07702 064136 Linda Craddock Events specialist lcraddoc@ford.com 01268 402128 07920 5771611 Steve Kular Corporate administrator skular1@ford.com 01268 402179 07802 678036 Paul Harding Heritage fleet administrator phardin5@ford.com 01268 402190 07803 055408 Holly Davey Press fleet specialist hdavey2@ford.com 01268 402079 07702 064135

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company